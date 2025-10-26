Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds Move After Injury Scare
Quarterback Dante Moore and the No. 6 Oregon Ducks returned to Autzen Stadium in week 9 coming off a bounce-back win and looked to start a new home winning streak.
While the Ducks defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 21-7, the offense was lackluster. To make the game even more worrisome, Moore spent much of the second half on the sidelines after getting hit in the nose.
Between Moore’s second-half absence and his lack of production against the Badgers, the quarterback’s hopes of being a Heisman Trophy finalist took another big hit. Per FanDuel, Moore's odds of winning the Heisman changed from +1600 to +5500 after the Wisconsin game.
Heisman Trophy Odds, per FanDuel
Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana): +300
Ty Simpson, Quarterback (Alabama): +340
Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State): +380
Marcel Reed, Quarterback (Texas A&M): +500
Diego Pavia, Quarterback (Vanderbilt): +850
Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +5500
Notable Risers and Fallers
There wasn’t a ton of movement in the top five in odds over the weekend. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson entered the weekend as the Heisman frontrunner. He helped the Crimson Tide to a 29-22 victory over South Carolina in a two-touchdown, 253 passing yard performance.
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza was arguably the big winner of the week in terms of the Heisman conversation. Mendoza helped the Hoosiers dominate UCLA 56-6 by throwing three touchdowns and rushing for one. Indiana remains undefeated and on track to make the Big Ten Conference Championship.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia continues to raise his Heisman odds. Even though he didn’t throw a touchdown but threw a pick, Pavia rushed for a touchdown in the Commodores’ 17-10 win versus a top-15-ranked Missouri Tigers team.
Did Moore’s Injury Setback End Heisman Hopes?
Oregon’s week 9 win over the Wisconsin Badgers may have slammed the door shut on Moore’s opportunity to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. He went from +1600 odds a week ago to +5500, according to FanDuel.
The Ducks’ matchup with the Badgers featured another rough start for Moore. The quarterback was sacked twice on the opening two drives for a loss of 19 yards.
Moore showed improved the week prior versus Rutgers, which followed a difficult Indiana loss for Moore and Oregon. While he smartly threw some passes out of bounds against the Scarlet Knights to avoid sacks, it wasn’t the same case versus Wisconsin.
The quarterback failed to complete half of his passes in the first quarter, and the Ducks only had 21 total yards of offense in that period.
Moore exited the game in the third quarter after he got hit in the nose. He went to the medical tent after the play and didn’t return.
“I think we could have pushed to get him back in, but he's gonna be good,” coach Dan Lanning said postgame. “He had a bloody nose, he got hit pretty good, but it looks like he's in great shape.”
Moore finished the game with 86 yards and completed nine of his 15 passes, but was without a touchdown. Brock Thomas entered the game at quarterback and helped the Ducks to the 21-7 victory.
