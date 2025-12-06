Oregon's Dan Lanning Reveals High Praise for Quarterback Recruit Bryson Beaver

With the Early Signing Period officially closed, the Oregon Ducks finished with the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports' rankings. Oregon accomplished such a feat by bringing in four five-stars, 12 four-stars, and five three-star athletes.

One of those coveted athletes planning to join the Ducks is four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver. Beaver, a native of Murrieta, California, is the only quarterback commit in Oregon's 2026 class.

In his signing day press conference on Wednesday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning commented on the addition of Beaver to the Ducks and the strong support base around the Ducks' newest signal-caller.

A Guy Who Checks the Boxes

"Quarterback is always a unique position," Lanning said. "Getting to see them throw in person is always a big piece of that. Trusting your evaluation skills. This is a guy that obviously got really hot toward the end and had a lot of opportunities and places he could go."

Lanning then went on to credit Beaver's family for his new quarterback's composure. Originally committed to the Boise State Broncos, Beaver committed to Oregon in June after excelling at the Elite 11 Finals, an invite-only camp for the nation's top quarterbacks.

"But you fall in love with the family - Bryson has an unbelievable group around him," Lanning added. "And then you really get to recognize the arm talent, the things that exist there that are gonna be beneficial. And a piece you want in your program. Then the ability to mentally handle the load we ask our quarterbacks to handle. There's a lot that goes to that. He's a guy that checks all those boxes."

The Feeling is Mutual

In his signing post to X on Wednesday, Beaver shared a similar excitement to Lanning. It's also important to note that Beaver signed with the Ducks even with Oregon's offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Will Stein, is leaving the Ducks to assume Kentucky's head coaching job.

"In my wildest dreams, I never would’ve imagined I would have the opportunity to play at [Oregon Football]," Beaver said on X. "So incredibly grateful! Gonna do everything I can to make the most of this opportunity! #ScoDucks."

Beaver also added "Oregon Duck" to his social media bios, and has since changed his social media profile photos to pictures he took on one of his visits to Eugene. Beaver's official visit to the Ducks happened in June of 2025, days after his official offer from Oregon.

Beaver chose the Ducks over offers from LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Colorado, Utah, and nine other offers.

Oregon's History of Quarterback Success

The California native, sitting at 6-3 , 200 pounds, possesses a talent to escape the pocket and use his legs. His creativity evading tackles and navigating the pass game while on the run is likely to mesh well with Oregon's explosive offense.

Under Lanning, Oregon's quarterbacks have seen success time after time. Lanning's first leading man, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, turned his career around after transferring from Auburn and became a Heisman Trophy finalist in his two years with Oregon. Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel broke several NCAA records and got the chance to start in Cleveland as a third round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Then there's current starter Dante Moore, who took some time to learn under Gabriel after transferring from UCLA to now build up potential for a high draft selection.

With Beaver joining the Ducks, he'll have to recon with the potential return of Moore, and the competition between other remaining quarterback like Brock Thomas, Austin Novosad, Luke Moga, and Akili Smith Jr. However, with Lanning's philosophy of allowing young players to get a chance at a starting position if they put in the work and have the talent, it's likely Beaver will get his shot to see if Oregon's newest quarterback (with a name that surely irks Oregon's in-state rival) can become a leader.