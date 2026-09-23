Oregon's Deep Receiver Room Faces Its First Real Test vs. USC
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The No. 20 Oregon Ducks will be tested even more at wide receiver in 2026.
The Ducks must operate without receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who's out with a broken foot. And now they must go against one of the nation's deepest secondary rooms in the No. 12 USC Trojans.
Fortunately for coach Dan Lanning, he and the Ducks staff have recruited at a high level for the position. So, no doubt, names like four-star freshman Messiah Hampton, sophomore Dakorien Moore, plus older veterans like Evan Stewart will be ready to go.
Here's how they measure up against this USC secondary, including identifying where the Trojans' weaknesses lie.
USC Witnessing Veteran Emerge as Top Playmaker
Cornerback/safety Prophet Brown has established himself as the elder statesman of the USC defensive back position and also their game-changing ball hawk.
He's officially the one defender quarterback Dante Moore, plus his wideouts, must be mindful of when Brown's on the field. Brown's early start is proof of his impact entering the Sept. 26 contest.
Brown walks into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with two interceptions, both becoming back-breaking moments for Fresno State and Rutgers. The latter team witnessed Brown deliver the house call and score on a 99-yard pick-six, which also prevented the Scarlet Knights from taking the lead.
Moore obviously must scan the field at a high level for the Saturday contest. But he and the wideouts must be cognizant of where Brown is on the field. USC and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson have leaned into Brown's extensive playing experience (Brown has played collegiately since 2021) and playmaking ability this season. He's the one guy Moore shouldn't always test.
Oregon Wideouts Can Test This Area of USC Pass Defense
USC does have a banged-up cornerback in this showdown that will ultimately impact the early Big Ten title race.
Coach Lincoln Riley revealed on Sept. 21 that prized Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams is banged up. Williams can attempt to play, but Oregon can go right after him if he's not 100 percent healthy.
But whether Williams earns extensive snaps or not, Oregon can go after his side of the field and the likely replacements. Cornerbacks Marcelles Williams or RJ Sermons enter the picture as Williams' fill-ins.
Safety Alex Graham is another dealing with an injury prior to kickoff. Although USC can turn to experienced safety Kennedy Urlacher here, who presents versatility as a box defender but can also cover inside wideouts.
Who Holds Biggest Key for Oregon Versus USC Secondary
It's not limited to just Moore and his arm. Nor even seasoned wideouts Dakorien Moore and Stewart.
UAB transfer Iverson Hooks earns a prime opportunity. Hooks can finally use this game to show why Lanning and Oregon needed him to boost the receiver room all along.
Hooks has endured a slow start since his transfer. But with McClellan out, he can take on the "next man up" attitude. Hooks' skill set looks perfectly made already to test the intermediate side where USC has the most injuries.
Both Oregon's wideout room and USC's secondary look evenly matched and will help dictate the winner here. This comes down to whether the Ducks can take care of the football, especially with Brown now impacting the game on the Trojans' side.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna