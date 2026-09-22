Dan Lanning's Messiah Hampton Comments Speak Volumes After Jeremiah McClellan Injury

It's an unfortunate outcome for junior wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan. On Monday, Sept. 21, coach Dan Lanning of the No. 20 Oregon Ducks announced to the media that the star receiver broke his foot while warming up for the game against the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18.

Going forward, McClellan will be out indefinitely. The tough luck continues for the Ducks with their leading pass catcher, with fifth-year wide receiver Evan Stewart suffering an offseason torn patellar tendon injury that forced him to miss the entire 2025 season.

Oregon offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, left, celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart is back in 2026, but McClellan's departure opens up the door for a four-star recruit from the 2026 class to immediately make his presence known on the national stage.

Messiah Hampton’s Time Has Come

Freshman wide receiver Messiah Hampton of Rochester, New York, is being presented with an opportunity in the pivotal Big Ten Conference road matchup against the No. 12 USC Trojans at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on the horizon.

In the previous 84-0 beatdown over Portland State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, the 6-1, 180-pound Hampton was phenomenal with 71 receiving yards and his first two career touchdowns on a game-high six catches. Lanning was impressed by how much the 18-year-old has stepped up so quickly.

“I think he (Messiah Hampton) stepped in a game where he was going to have a role in that game regardless," Lanning stated. "But his role grew quickly. Because right before pregame, you're anticipating J-Mac (Jeremiah McClellan) being able to go out there, and then Messiah goes out there.”

Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton hauls in a touchdown under cover from Portland State cornerback DaMari Washington as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“But that confidence built was a good example," Lanning continued. "He was able to make some plays for us the week before, and it's been built throughout fall camp and some of the things he's done, so it's always been about strength in numbers for us... I think Messiah did a good job in the role that he was in this last game.”

It's not all bad news on the offensive injury front for Oregon.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson, left, is hit out of bounds by Boise State defensive back Derek Ganter Jr. as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kendre Harrison, Jamari Johnson Update

Redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore looks to have a pair of healthy options at the tight end position. Lanning told the media that freshman Kendre Harrison and senior Jamari Johnson will likely play at USC on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Harrison got rolled up on against Portland State and had to head to the locker room after finishing with 44 receiving yards and catching his first collegiate touchdown on four receptions. As for Johnson, he missed two straight games with an undisclosed injury suffered during the season-opening 34-27 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore is going to need every ounce of help that he can get from those two to move the chains and put points on the board. Across their first four contests of the 2026 season, the undefeated Trojans under coach Lincoln Riley rank tied for No. 37 in first downs allowed per game at 18.0 and No. 37 in total defense at 317.5 yards allowed per game.

Lanning knows what this matchup means to the West Coast, as well as what is on the line for each fanbase.

"It's as intense as it gets," said Lanning. "When you talk about two teams that are competitive, that want to be really good, that have great talent. It means a ton to the fanbase; it has only grown... It means a lot to our team."

The throwback Pac-12 Conference rivalry can be viewed at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

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