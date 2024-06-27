Oregon Ducks Defense Ranks Top 5 in EA Sports College Football 25
The wait is almost over.
In just over three weeks, fans will finally be able to return to the world of EA Sports College Football video games, where the Ducks were expected to have one of the top teams in the game. Now, that is confirmed.
On Thursday, the rankings for both sides of the ball were released by EA Sports with the Ducks coming in at No. 3 with a 90 overall ranking. The Ducks were one of five teams with a 90 overall rating, joining Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Michigan.
They also have the second-highest ranking in the game in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State, who holds the No. 1 overall defensive rating with a 96 overall.
Shortly before the release of the defensive rankings, EA Sports also unveiled the offensive rankings, with the Ducks coming in No. 2 in the country with a 94 overall ranking. The Ducks were tied with Georgia for the highest rating in the game.
You can view the full Top 25 list from EA Sports below (Big Ten in bold):
1. Ohio State — 96 OVR
2. Georgia — 94 OVR
3. Oregon — 90 OVR
4. Alabama — 90 OVR
5. Clemson — 90 OVR
6. Notre Dame — 90 OVR
7. Michigan — 90 OVR
8. Texas — 88 OVR
9. Penn State — 88 OVR
10. Utah — 88 OVR
11. Florida State – 88 OVR
12. Oklahoma – 88 OVR
13. Iowa – 88 OVR
14. Virginia Tech – 86 OVR
15. Wisconsin – 86 OVR
16. USC – 86 OVR
17. Auburn – 86 OVR
18. LSU – 84 OVR
19. Texas A&M – 84 OVR
20. Colorado – 84 OVR
21. Oklahoma State – 84 OVR
22. Louisville – 84 OVR
23. North Carolina – 84 OVR
24. Kansas State – 84 OVR
25. Florida – 84 OVR
