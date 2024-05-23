Predicting Oregon Football Overall Team Rankings: EA Sports College Football 25
EUGENE - Oregon fans patiently awaiting the release of EA Sports College Football 25 will almost certainly move to play with their Ducks first. Good thing for them, Oregon figures to be near the top of the overall rankings when the new college football game comes out.
Let's preview the highest-rated teams in College Football 25 and try to predict where the Ducks will land in the rankings.
1. Georgia Bulldogs, 98 OVR
The new College Football game will likely take a pretty safe track as far as ranking teams, so Georgia being number one would make sense.
Having won two of the last three national championships and recruited at an elite level along the way, the Bulldogs have an elite roster and the wins to back it up. Look for Georgia to start out as the best team in the game.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes, 97 OVR
The last time NCAA Football was released in 2013, Ohio State was near the top of the elite teams with a lethal combination of Braxton Miller at quarterback, Carlos Hyde at running back, and several National Football League-level wide receivers.
The Buckeyes have only gotten better since and after bringing in some of the top recruiting classes and landing proven transfers in the last few years, they have a roster worthy of second place in the new game.
3. Texas Longhorns, 96 OVR
I debated putting Oregon in this spot with this rating, but the Southeastern Conference bias has always been real in the EA Sports college football games. Coming off a playoff appearance in 2024 and boasting one of the best rosters in the country, don’t be surprised if Texas gets the nod over the Ducks come July.
4. Oregon Ducks, 95 OVR
Coming in fourth is the Ducks who many Oregon fans likely believe should be higher than Texas given the recent recruiting successes, particularly in the transfer portal.
While this may become true over the course of the season, having a number of transfers at impact positions means the talent raters at EA Sports might not entirely know how to assess Oregon yet.
Big-name transfers like quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Evan Stewart, and cornerback Kam Alexander probably won’t get their due credit until a decent chunk of the season has gone by. Stay patient Duck fans.
5. Ole Miss Rebels, 95 OVR
After adding the number one transfer portal class in the nation to an already good roster and representing the SEC, look for Ole Miss to be rated generously come July.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart will be without running back Quinshon Judkins from last year after he left for Ohio State, but Ole Miss brings in a host of premier talent and their SEC status will probably give them the benefit of the doubt in ratings. Oregon fans may think it’s criminal that Ole Miss is on par with the Ducks, but experienced players of the College Football game will see how this is possible.
As college football fans everywhere await the release of the first installment of EA Sports college football game since 2013, it’s easy to start wondering how teams will compare in the ratings. While the Ducks figure to rank quite well, I think a few key individual ratings will keep Oregon from being one of the podium teams in this year’s game.