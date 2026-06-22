Oregon's Dylan Raiola Turning Heads in Deep Quarterback Room

Most national championship contenders are one quarterback injury away from disaster. Oregon isn't. The Ducks may possibly have the best quarterback insurance policy in all of college football.

CBS Sports' Cody Nagel released his ranking of college football’s 10 best backup quarterbacks entering the 2026 season, and Oregon sits at the top of the list thanks to former Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola, left, hands off the ball to Fighting Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top 10 Backup Quarterbacks Entering 2026:

Dylan Raiola, Oregon Tavien St. Clair, Ohio State Austin Mack / Keelon Russell, Alabama Deuce Knight, Ole Miss Keisean Henderson, Houston Eli Holstein, Virginia Byrd Ficklin, Utah Mikey Keene, Arizona State Amari Odom, Syracuse Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Michigan

"The Ducks enter 2026 with a rare situation: two former five-star quarterbacks on the roster, both with at least 20 career starts," Nagel wrote. "Raiola transferred to Eugene, knowing Dante Moore could return for another season as the starter, but the chance to develop in Oregon's system made the move worthwhile."

Nagel also pointed to Raiola’s production at Nebraska, where he completed 69.1 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns across 22 starts.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

While there are some concerns about Raiola’s mobility and downfield passing tendencies, his experience level is what separates him from nearly every backup quarterback in the country.

Raiola transferred to Oregon back in January after spending two seasons as Nebraska's starting quarterback. The former five-star recruit enters the season with 22 career starts and nearly 5,000 passing yards under his belt. Before suffering a season-ending broken fibula against USC last November, Raiola was playing some of the most efficient football of his career.

Through nine starts in 2025, he threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing 72.4 percent of his passes.

Moore enters the season as Oregon’s unquestioned QB1. Moore transferred to Oregon following his freshman season at UCLA. He spent his first year with the Ducks in 2024 utilizing a redshirt while backing up Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel.

Raiola followed a similar blueprint when he transferred to Eugene despite not having a guaranteed path to immediate playing time.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiola's decision to make the move to Eugene gives Oregon a quarterback room featuring two former five-star prospects with significant Power Four experience.

More than just Moore and Raiola

The duo is certainly dangerous, but Oregon’s depth extends well beyond Moore and Raiola. Redshirt junior Brock Thomas has become arguably one of the most trusted players in the quarterback room.

The former Sheldon High School standout emerged as a contributor in 2025 after injuries opened opportunities behind Moore. Thomas appeared in seven games, completing 12 of 16 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. His rise up the depth chart ultimately coincided with the departures of Austin Novosad and Luke Moga through the transfer portal.

Brock Thomas was throwing dimes today.

Could definitely give Dylan Raiola a run for that QB2 spot...#GoDucks | #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/Ush33cn2wJ — Olivia Cleary (@LivCleary) March 17, 2026

Behind Raiola and Thomas is redshirt freshman Akili Smith Jr., the son of former Oregon star and NFL first-round pick Akili Smith. The 6-5 signal-caller spent last season redshirting while learning the offense.

Although Smith Jr. is unlikely to factor heavily into the 2026 quarterback competition, his size, arm talent and pedigree give Oregon another high-upside option developing within the program.

Why the depth matters

That depth could prove critical as Oregon navigates one of the nation’s most demanding schedules.

The Ducks open the year against Boise State before traveling to Oklahoma State in Week 2. Later in the season, Oregon faces a brutal four-game stretch featuring Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Washington.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the era of the 12-team College Football Playoff, where championship contenders could play as many as 16 games, quarterback depth has never been more valuable.

Most programs see their national title aspirations evaporate if their starting quarterback misses significant time. Oregon is one of the few exceptions.

Oregon has built one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the country entering the 2026 season. Nagel an recognized that depth by naming Raiola the nation's top backup quarterback, but the ranking also highlights something bigger than just one player.

The Ducks have assembled a quarterback room capable of withstanding the kind of injury adversity that derails championship hopes for most programs.

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