Oregon Offensive Lineman Iapani Laloulu's NFL Future Comes Into Focus

When it comes to the talent returning to the Oregon Ducks for the 2026 season, coach Dan Lanning assured the press at Big Ten Media Days that the veterans bring an extra edge.

"One thing I recognize is last year I felt like we had a team that had a ton of talent," Lanning said. "This year we have a team that has a lot of experience returning. A lot of those young guys that played are guys that have great experience. I am excited to see what that looks like."

One of those veterans, senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, is primed to have a year that potentially puts him amongst some of the highest drafted offensive linemen in program history.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iapani Laloulu Predicted To Go High In The Draft

At least, that's what the latest article from The Athletic posits, with NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler putting Laloulu as the No. 6 best senior interior offensive linemen prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft amongst 20 of the best in the nation.

Laloulu, who was originally resistant to taking up the role of center, is about to navigate three rebuilt trenches since taking over for Las Vegas Raider Jackson Powers-Johnson during the 45-6 victory over Liberty in the 2024 VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

The Hawaiian native had to fight for his role back in 2024, starting two games at guard before transitioning over to take center duties full time, proving himself and his communication in the trenches during Oregon's rivalry against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler's Top 10 Best Senior Interior Offensive Linemen

1. Greg Johnson, Minnesota (6-7, 327)

2. Carter Smith, Indiana (6-5, 307)

3. Luke Montgomery, Ohio State (6-5, 314)

4. Alani Noa, USC (6-4, 304)

5. Cayden Green, Missouri (6-5, 316)

6. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon (6-2, 332)

7. Carson Hinzman, Ohio State (6-4, 306)

8. Braelin Moore, LSU (6-2, 297)

9. Drew Evans, Indiana (6-4, 304)

10. Ashton Beers, Minnesota (6-6, 320)

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, left, and Oregon offensive lineman Demetri Manning run as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iapani Laloulu's Resume

Contributing to three Joe Moore Award finalist lines, Laloulu had a solid season in 2025. While stepping into a higher leadership role, Laloulu picked up AP All-American third team and All-Big Ten second team honors as well as a finalist nod for the Rimmington Trophy.

Laloulu showed grit, suffering a rolled-up ankle against USC only to return the next week to help lead Oregon to a victory against Washington on the road to wrap up the regular season.

Laloulu's reliability in communicating throughout the trenches, his strength against the pass with a 2025 season total 760 pass-blocking snaps at a 79.9 PFF Pass Blocking Grade, power, and impressive balance and footwork makes him a reliable front-man for eager NFL teams looking for their next leader.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, left, works with Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Goal Is The Same

In a recent conversation with Yogi Roth and the Joe Moore Award, Laloulu explained his reasoning for returning to the Ducks, which includes his thoughts that his work with Oregon is not finished.

"Yeah, we talk about it every single day," Laloulu said. "We preach it every single day. We got slides. We got like the Big Ten Championship, Joe Moore, and then the Natty is what we say in the o-line room. So we, coach Terry, just go down the line and we say Natty at the end. So, I think that's our main focus as a unit."

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