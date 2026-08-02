Oregon Offensive Lineman Iapani Laloulu's NFL Future Comes Into Focus
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When it comes to the talent returning to the Oregon Ducks for the 2026 season, coach Dan Lanning assured the press at Big Ten Media Days that the veterans bring an extra edge.
"One thing I recognize is last year I felt like we had a team that had a ton of talent," Lanning said. "This year we have a team that has a lot of experience returning. A lot of those young guys that played are guys that have great experience. I am excited to see what that looks like."
One of those veterans, senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, is primed to have a year that potentially puts him amongst some of the highest drafted offensive linemen in program history.
Iapani Laloulu Predicted To Go High In The Draft
At least, that's what the latest article from The Athletic posits, with NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler putting Laloulu as the No. 6 best senior interior offensive linemen prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft amongst 20 of the best in the nation.
Laloulu, who was originally resistant to taking up the role of center, is about to navigate three rebuilt trenches since taking over for Las Vegas Raider Jackson Powers-Johnson during the 45-6 victory over Liberty in the 2024 VRBO Fiesta Bowl.
The Hawaiian native had to fight for his role back in 2024, starting two games at guard before transitioning over to take center duties full time, proving himself and his communication in the trenches during Oregon's rivalry against the Oregon State Beavers.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler's Top 10 Best Senior Interior Offensive Linemen
1. Greg Johnson, Minnesota (6-7, 327)
2. Carter Smith, Indiana (6-5, 307)
3. Luke Montgomery, Ohio State (6-5, 314)
4. Alani Noa, USC (6-4, 304)
5. Cayden Green, Missouri (6-5, 316)
6. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon (6-2, 332)
7. Carson Hinzman, Ohio State (6-4, 306)
8. Braelin Moore, LSU (6-2, 297)
9. Drew Evans, Indiana (6-4, 304)
10. Ashton Beers, Minnesota (6-6, 320)
Iapani Laloulu's Resume
Contributing to three Joe Moore Award finalist lines, Laloulu had a solid season in 2025. While stepping into a higher leadership role, Laloulu picked up AP All-American third team and All-Big Ten second team honors as well as a finalist nod for the Rimmington Trophy.
Laloulu showed grit, suffering a rolled-up ankle against USC only to return the next week to help lead Oregon to a victory against Washington on the road to wrap up the regular season.
Laloulu's reliability in communicating throughout the trenches, his strength against the pass with a 2025 season total 760 pass-blocking snaps at a 79.9 PFF Pass Blocking Grade, power, and impressive balance and footwork makes him a reliable front-man for eager NFL teams looking for their next leader.
The Goal Is The Same
In a recent conversation with Yogi Roth and the Joe Moore Award, Laloulu explained his reasoning for returning to the Ducks, which includes his thoughts that his work with Oregon is not finished.
"Yeah, we talk about it every single day," Laloulu said. "We preach it every single day. We got slides. We got like the Big Ten Championship, Joe Moore, and then the Natty is what we say in the o-line room. So we, coach Terry, just go down the line and we say Natty at the end. So, I think that's our main focus as a unit."
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.