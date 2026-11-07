Oregon Ducks' Final Injury Update Released Before Ohio State Buckeyes Game
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The No. 23 Oregon Ducks have had to navigate the season without multiple key pieces due to injuries to quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, running back Jordon Davison, and more. However, one reinforcement could be arriving on Saturday when Oregon faces Ohio State on the road, as McClellan is a game time decision for the first time since breaking his foot in September.
The Buckeyes have had to deal with their own injuries throughout the season as well, losing quarterback Julian Sayin in Ohio State's win over Indiana on Nov. 17. After starting the season at No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP Poll, respectively, the Buckeyes and the Ducks are now playing to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Oregon has a smaller margin for error with three losses on the season. On the other side, Ohio State is 6-2 with losses to No. 7 Texas and No. 20 USC. Neither team is completely eliminated from the Big Ten Championship race or the College Football Playoff sweepstakes, but neither team can afford to lose on Saturday.
So, how will injuries affect the matchup between Oregon and Ohio State? While the Ducks are getting McClellan back from a broken foot, Oregon receiver Messiah Hampton is sidelined. Still, McClellan is Oregon's fifth-leading receiver despite only playing two games on the season. His potential impact against Ohio State remains to be seen, but McClellan's presence could stress the Buckeyes defense while defending fellow Oregon receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore.
For the Buckeyes, wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Brock Boyd were listed as "doubtful" in the week and are "out" on Saturday, but the focus remains on Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Smith leads Ohio State with 1,067 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. No other Buckeyes pass catcher has passed 300 receiving yards or two touchdowns.
Oregon Ducks Final Availability Report
Out
Jordon Davison, running back
Dante Moore, quarterback
Messiah Hampton, wide receiver
Andrew Olesh, tight end
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Dave Iuli, offensive lineman
Game Time Decision
Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver
Ohio State Buckeyes Final Availability Report
Out
Brandon Inniss, wide receiver
Julian Sayin, quarterback
Brock Boyd, wide receiver
Ja'Kobi Jackson, running back
Deshawn Stewart, safety
Eli Lee, linebacker
Jaxon Powell, offensive tackle
Maxence LeBlanc, tight end
Biggest Questions for Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State
The Ducks have started quarterback Dylan Raiola in all games but one since Dante Moore's concussion. Raiola's performances have been marked by turnovers, and he is 1-2 as Oregon's starter. However, in relief appearances against USC and Nebraska, Raiola has led the Ducks to wins.
The question for Raiola is which version of the Ducks quarterback will show up on Saturday against Ohio State? With offensive analyst Jay Johnson calling plays, the Ducks were able to move the ball effectively against Northwestern. In the win over the Wildcats, Raiola finished with 336 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing 22 of 31 pass attempts.
Will Raiola and the Oregon offensive line be able to handle pressure from the Ohio State defense? The Ducks' ability to run the ball against the Buckeyes will also be key.
Meanwhile, how will the Ducks defense fare against Smith and Ohio State's offense? With Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey expected to start, can Oregon get pressure on the inexperienced quarterback? Smith's importance is magnified with the injuries to Inniss and Sayin, and Ohio State only scored 18 points in the loss to USC.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.