Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State: Final Preview and Prediction

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) and No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) will put their College Football Playoff hopes on the line Saturday in Columbus.

Coach Dan Lanning’s squad received encouraging news this week with the star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan listed as probable to return for what is essentially a must-win game.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan celebrates with teammates against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes, who are coming off a 30-18 loss to USC, turn to backup quarterback Luke Fahey for a second consecutive week.

Oregon debuted at No. 23 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, but a third conference loss would almost certainly doom the Ducks’ College Football Playoff aspirations. Meanwhile, a second straight loss for Ohio State would further complicate the Buckeyes’ path to the Big Ten Championship and CFP.

Getting Jeremiah McClellan Up to Speed

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan warms up before facing the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola versus Ohio State’s Fahey isn’t exactly the matchup people expected when this game was circled on many calendars before the season.

It’s been an up-and-down ride for Raiola, who has helped Oregon win three of its five games since quarterback Dante Moore suffered a concussion in Week 4 against USC.

Raiola has thrown for 641 yards and four touchdowns in the last nine quarters. Now he likely gets McClellan back in the rotation, who caught seven passes for 170 yards and a touchdown during the first two games of the season before a broken foot sidelined him ahead of Portland State in Week 3.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan carries the ball versus the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McClellan’s return gives Oregon another offensive weapon as the Ducks contend with injuries in the backfield. Running back Brandon Smith stepped up against Northwestern, rushing for 82 yards and the go-ahead score with starting running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. sidelined with injuries.

The true freshman will likely hear his number called often once again versus Ohio State, with Davison ruled out and Hill Jr. expected to return after missing the second half against Northwestern.

They’ll need all healthy hands on deck this Saturday. The Buckeyes rank No. 11 nationally in total defense, allowing just 273.5 yards per game, including 177.8 passing yards and 95.8 rushing yards.

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Slowing Down Jeremiah Smith

Oct. 31, 2026; Los Angeles; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith runs back to the line of scrimmage against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Oregon offense works to integrate McClellan back into its lineup, the Ducks defense will have its hands full with Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The junior’s 1,067 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns rank second nationally behind only Oregon State wide receiver Jesse Legree (1,110 yards, 14 touchdowns), firmly placing Smith in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Smith has already proven a rapport with Fahey, catching 10 passes for 83 of the quarterback’s 260 passing yards against USC in Fahey’s first career start.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey drops back against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The duo’s 1-yard scoring connection against the Trojans was Smith’s 40th touchdown with the Buckeyes to set the new Big Ten career mark.

Oregon is surrendering an average of 341.8 total yards (208 passing) and 21.4 points per game. Yet, the Ducks tied for No. 13 with nine interceptions and No. 5 with 49 passes defended, including nine by cornerback Ify Ibidegwu, who leads the team.

“He’s big, physical, fast,” Obidegwu said of Smith. “We’re big, we’re physical, fast corners, so it’s a good matchup for sure. We’re definitely excited and ready to go, for sure.”

Prediction and Betting Odds

Jan. 1, 2025; Pasadena, California; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates a first down catch against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State enters Saturday’s tilt at the Horseshoe as an 8-point favorite with a 44.5 over/under, per BetMGM.

Oregon appears to have some new life with the recent improvement of Raiola and the offense since assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson took over play-calling duties before the Northwestern game.

Despite an inexperienced quarterback, Ohio State counters with an elite defense and Smith’s game-changing potential. Throw in home field advantage and the Buckeyes eke out a 27-24 win over Lanning’s squad, effectively ending the Ducks College Football Playoff hopes.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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