Oregon Ducks Final Official Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are hosting the No. 21 UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 10, in Oregon's first game since defeating the USC Trojans. Backup quarterback Dylan Raiola led the Ducks to a win over the Trojans, and Raiola is expected to lead Oregon's offense against UCLA with quarterback Dante Moore still recovering from a concussion suffered against USC.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have released multiple availability reports leading up to Saturday's contest against UCLA, and Moore has been listed as "Out" against the Bruins throughout the week.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throws a pass against USC Trojans linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson (14) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While most of the attention, and rightfully so, remains on Oregon's quarterback room, the Ducks could be down one starting safety against UCLA as well. Ducks safety Aaron Flowers suffered an undisclosed injury against USC before the bye week, and Flowers was originally listed as "Doubtful" on the Ducks' first availability report on Wednesday.

Flowers has since been downgraded to "Out" against UCLA, meaning Ducks safeties like Peyton Woodyard and Jett Washington will have an opportunity for an increased role on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan remains out with a broken foot. While the bye week might have given McClellan some extra time to recover from his injury, the Ducks receiver is still out indefinitely with no clear timeline on his return. In his absence, freshman receiver Messiah Hampton has emerged as a reliable target for the Ducks alongside star receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore.

With Flowers expected to miss the UCLA game, will either Washington or Woodyard emerge as an additional option at safety for Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff? Safety Koi Perich is expected to hold down the other starting safety spot in the Ducks secondary, but Oregon could rotate multiple defensive backs to compensate for the loss of Flowers.

Oregon’’s Aaron Flowers, right, breaks up a pass play intended for Wisconsin’s Vinny Anthony II during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Only Scott Jr. is listed as a "Game Time Decision," meaning there should not be many surprises when the Ducks take the field in Autzen Stadium on Saturday. As for UCLA, defensive lineman Ashton Sanders was downgraded from "Questionable" to "Out."

Oregon Ducks Availability Report

Out

Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver

Dante Moore, quarterback

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Simeon Price, running back

Brayden Platt, linebacker

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Jack Ressler, wide receiver

Game Time Decision

Aaron Scott Jr., defensive back

UCLA Bruins Availability Report

Out

Mikey Matthews, wide receiver

Jonah Smith, wide receiver

Sam Yoon, offensive line

Ashton Sanders, defensive lineman

Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Odds

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches his team play against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola impressed in backup duty against USC when Moore went out, and oddsmakers in Las Vegas are expecting the Nebraska transfer to remain productive when facing UCLA.

The Bruins are undefeated, but betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook favor Oregon over UCLA by 10.5 points. Meanwhile, the Ducks' moneyline odds are currently -410 while the Bruins' odds of winning outright currently sit at +320.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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