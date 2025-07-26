Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Game-By-Game Prediction, Win Total
The Oregon Ducks will be entering the 2025-26 season fresh off an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten championship in the 2024-25 season. Will they have the same fate in their second season in the Big Ten Conference?
Oregon Ducks Schedule Prediction
Week 1 - Montana State (home)
The Ducks slow start to last season started with issues in week one against Idaho. In front of a raucous Autzen crowd to start the season, the offense was flat, and Idaho was about three of four plays away from really making it a nervy affair. Don't expect the same to happen to Oregon this time around.
Ducks win 42-10.
Week 2 - Oklahoma State (home)
Oklahoma State had a poor campaign in the 2024-25 college football season, finishing 3-9 after starting the year 3-0. The Cowboys didn't address enough of their needs in the transfer portal this past offseason.
Expect Oregon to win big, 35-13.
Week 3 - Northwestern (away)
The Wildcats finished 16th in the Big Ten last season, with their two Big Ten wins coming against Maryland and Purdue. Another sub-.500 season is on the cards again for the Wildcats as the Ducks taste victory on the road for the first time in the 2025-26 season.
Oregon defeats Northwestern 28-14.
Week 4 - Oregon State (home)
The week 4 matchup between the Ducks and Beavers may be the last rivalry game the two teams play for maybe a decade or longer depending on when the two schools decide to schedule each other again. Oregon State famously defeated the Ducks back in 2022 in Corvallis after Oregon squandered a huge lead.
Beavers transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy will provide a boost to the offense, but fans can expect Oregon to take care of business in Eugene and move the Ducks to 4-0.
Oregon wins 34-17.
Week 5 - Penn State (away)
The game most Ducks fans have circled on their calendars. This showdown in Happy Valley will be a huge litmus test for Oregon to see how they stack up to a national championship contender. The Ducks faced Penn State in the Big Ten championship game last season, emerging victorious. However, Penn State returns far more starters than Oregon going into 2025, and fans can expect a rock fight at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State wins in overtime 24-17.
Week 6 - BYE
Week 7 - Indiana (home)
A bye week separates the Ducks from their trip to Pennsylvania with a home game against Indiana. The Hoosiers were the cinderella of last years college football season, and will run it back with coach Curt Cignetti this season with a new quarterback. Transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza will leave Cal and operate the Hoosier offense as Indiana will look to make it to the College Football Playoff in back to back years.
Ducks win this one 28-24 in a close one.
Week 8 - Rutgers (away)
A sleepy October away game to New Jersey could spell a trap game for the Ducks and Ducks coach Dan Lanning, but fans can expect Oregon’s physical style of play to travel well. This occasion will mark the first time the Ducks and the Scarlet Knights will ever meet on the gridiron.
Oregon wins 31-14.
Week 9 - Wisconsin (home)
A trip to Madison last season had the Ducks on upset alert, as Oregon narrowly pulled out a victory at Camp Randall. Badgers coach Luke Fickell seat has been getting progressively hotter ever since he's been hired, and the Badgers have the toughest Big Ten schedule this season.
Oregon wins 24-7.
Week 10 - BYE
Week 11 - Iowa (away)
The Ducks travel to Iowa City in early November of next season to do battle with the Hawkeyes. What could be seen as a trap game will turn out to be a comfortable Ducks win. Oregon relies on their talent in this one.
Ducks win 27-13.
Week 12 - Minnesota (home)
The Ducks return to Autzen Stadium for their penultimate regular season home game of 2025 to take on the Golden Gophers. Minnesota did well with all things considered last season, as Golden Gophers coach PJ Fleck carried Minnesota to an eighth place finish in the Big Ten, and came within two points of defeating Penn State. If this game was on the road it could be tricky, but the Ducks take care of business at home.
Oregon wins 38-10.
Week 13 - USC (home)
The Ducks get back to back home games here for the first time since week one and two of the 2025 season. An extra week to rest and prepare in Eugene will benefit Oregon.
Ducks beat the Trojans in a close one 21-18.
Week 14 - Washington (away)
Seattle is never an easy place to play, and Washington by all accounts will field a better team than they did last season. The Ducks terrorized Washington quarterback Demond Williams last year the same is expected in 2025.
Oregon defeats the Huskies in Seattle 31-21.
If the Ducks schedule goes as predicted above, Oregon will have a 12-1 record with a lone loss to Penn State.