Final Regular Season Big Ten Power Rankings As Conference Title Weekend Approaches
The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their 2025 regular season with a 26-14 road win over the rival Washington Huskies to finish 11-1. With one loss, Oregon will not have the opportunity to defend their Big Ten title crown as this year's championship game will be between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers.
Here are the final regular season Big Ten power rankings as conference championship week gets underway.
Big Ten Top 10 Power Rankings
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 12-0 (Last Week: 1)
Ohio State beat handily Michigan after losing the previous four meetings. The Buckeyes at 12-0 will look to win the Big Ten and enter the playoff as the No. 1 team in the land.
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 12-0 (Last Week: 2)
Indiana blew out Purdue to finish the regular season a perfect 12-0. They get their chance at Ohio State to win the Big Ten and take over the No. 1 ranking in the playoff.
3. Oregon Ducks: 11-1 (Last Week: 3)
The Ducks erased any doubt of them making the playoff with a road win over Washington. The 11-1 mark has Oregon firmly in the playoff picture and they should host a home first round playoff game at Autzen Stadium.
4. USC Trojans: 9-3 (Last Week: 5)
USC got their ninth win of the season with a 29-10 win over crosstown rival UCLA. The Trojans found themselves down at halftime but flipped the game around the second half. This team is just a step below the three above them, but clearly one of the better teams in the Big Ten.
5. Michigan Wolverines: 9-3 (Last Week: 4)
Michigan saw their four-game winning streak against rival Ohio State come to an end. Any hopes of a CFP appearance came to an end in this 27-9 home loss. In the end, Michigan beat the teams they should have beat this year but lost to everyone else.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 8-4 (Last Week: 6)
The Hawkeyes finished off the regular season with a convincing 40-16 win on the road against Nebraska to finish 8-4. Iowa's offense has been one of the pleasant surprises of the college football season.
7. Illinois Fighting Illini : 8-4 (Last Week: 8)
The Illini knocked off Northwestern to end up with a 8-4 record. It was another very good season for Illinois football under coach Bret Bielema.
8. Washington Huskies: 8-4 (Last Week: 7)
Washington lost a tough rivalry game to Oregon. The Huskies took a step forward this season, but are clearly not yet on the level of their Pacific Northwest foes and the top of the Big Ten.
9. Penn State Nittany Lions: 6-6 (Last Week: 10)
Penn State finished the year with three straight wins to make them bowl eligible. It's been a chaotic season in Happy Valley, but one that ended on a good note.
10. Northwestern Wildcats: 6-6 (Last Week: 9)
Northwestern fell to Illinois in a blizzard, but there is no team below them that deserves to take the No. 10 spot.