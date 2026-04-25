Two Transfers To Watch In Oregon Football Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks' spring game has finally arrived. The Ducks will host their annual spring game on Saturday at Autzen Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. PT and the broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Fans will have their first opportunity to watch Oregon’s players in person at Autzen Stadium as the Ducks continue to prepare for a 2026 season expected to be filled with national championship hopes.

While there are several returning starters worth watching in Saturday’s spring game, including quarterback Dante Moore, Duck fans will also get to see the transfers that Oregon coach Dan Lanning added this offseason.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Ducks added 13 total transfer portal commits this offseason, another aggressive approach by Lanning. The Ducks' transfer portal class ranked No. 25 overall, per 247Sports, and was the fifth best in the Big Ten behind the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 5), Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 6), Indiana Hoosiers (No. 9), and Michigan Wolverines (No. 17). Ahead of Oregon’s spring game here are the two transfer players to watch for the Ducks.

Safety Koi Perich

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of Oregon’s top transfer portal additions this offseason, former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich, arrives at the Ducks looking to become the next star for the team’s defense, following the departure of Dillon Thieneman, who was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft at No. 25 overall by the Chicago Bears.

Perich was ranked the No. 12 overall transfer and No. 1 safety in the portal, per 247Sports, and his contributions on defense next season for Oregon could play a major role in the Ducks' run at the national championship.

In his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Perich recorded 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack. Perich’s ability to record turnovers makes him a threat in coverage for opposing teams' offenses, as he looks to record key plays in Oregon's marquee matchups on their 2026 schedule.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

While he’s expected to back up Dante Moore next season, many Oregon fans are eager to see their potential future quarterback, Dylan Raiola from Nebraska. Raiola arrives in Oregon looking to develop under Moore and be in a prime position to be a better quarterback than he was during his two seasons with Nebraska.

Like Moore did under Dillon Gabriel, playing the backup role and learning under an experienced quarterback not only improves his talent but also his maturity as a football player. In his two seasons with the Cornhuskers, Raiola recorded 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

Turnovers are an area Raiola looks to cut back on during his tenure with the Ducks. Raiola is ranked the No. 15 player nationally and No. 5 quarterback in the transfer portal, per 247Sports. Raiola has shown promising strides in recovering from his season-ending broken fibula, which he suffered in the Cornhuskers' 21-17 home loss to the USC Trojans on Nov. 1, 2025.

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