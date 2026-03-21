The Hidden Meaning Behind Oregon Ducks NFL Draft Projections

The Oregon Ducks’ NFL-bound players impressed at both the NFL Scouting Combine and the program’s Pro Day, elevating their draft stocks as a result.

Mock drafts and prospect leaderboards have updated over the past month. While the Ducks’ rankings are exciting for fans, it also puts the program’s development on display.

What NFL Prospect Rankings Say About Oregon

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The three Ducks whose names have been in the conversation to become first-round draft picks are tight end Kenyon Sadiq, safety Dillon Thieneman and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. Both Thieneman and Pregnon transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2025 season. Their lone seasons at Oregon subsequently helped their draft stocks skyrocket.

Sadiq is a player who’s been in the Ducks’ system for three years. He waited his turn, with tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert ahead of him in the depth chart. The way Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff coached Sadiq and influenced his development seemed to pay off, with Sadiq set to be a Day 1 selection after just three seasons.

The trio of Sadiq, Thieneman and Pregnon might be the main contenders for Oregon’s next first-round draft picks, but plenty of other players are set to head to the next level. Lanning’s ability to produce and coach NFL-level talent creates a simple pitch to future recruits and transfers: come to Oregon and become a pro.

Why Development is Relevant to Coaching Changes

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lanning shifted around a lot of members of his staff in the offseason. Among the title changes was Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator and Chris Hampton to defensive coordinator.

Seeing the Ducks at the top of mock drafts and prospect rankings should be a promising sign for the team’s future. Mehringer previously served as the tight ends coach. Not only did he play a big role in recruiting Sadiq, but he also was crucial to his development into a projected first rounder. Hampton previously worked as the safeties coach, where he guided Thieneman in 2025.

Lanning’s decisions for his open coordinator roles look good when considering the success that Mehringer and Hampton had as position coaches. If they can continue to recruit top talents form the portal and high school and then receive production like Sadiq’s and Thieneman’s, Oregon’s future will look bright.

Where the Ducks Fall in Recent Draft Rankings

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints scout Josh Hill (left) talks with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper released an updated version of his draft board on Thursday, which ranks talent, rather than serving as a mock draft. Sadiq ended up No. 12, while Thieneman was listed at No. 22 on Kiper’s list. Both players are expected to go in the first-round by mock drafts, with Pregnon potentially joining.

In terms of talent-based rankings, Kiper listed several other Ducks in his position rankings. Isaiah World was Kiper’s No. 10 offensive tackle, despite suffering a torn ACL. Pregnon ranked third among offensive guards, Bryce Boettcher ranked No. 7 among off-ball linebackers and Luke Basso was the top-ranked long snapper.

Wide receiver Malik Benson, cornerback Jadon Canady, offensive lineman Alex Harkey and running back Noah Whittington are other Oregon players who might get drafted next month. They’re expected to be later selections, but Oregon should still have a healthy number of players drafted.