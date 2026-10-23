Oregon Ducks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Final Preview and Prediction

Oregon will put its unblemished Big Ten road record on the line at noon PDT on Saturday when the Ducks travel to face the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) in Champaign for the first time since 1993.

Oregon (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) is 19-3 in road games under coach Dan Lanning, including a perfect 10-0 away from Eugene since joining the conference in 2024.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. scores a touchdown against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walking out of Gies Memorial Stadium with a victory, however, is no easy task. The Illini are 14-4 at home since 2024. The Ducks also find themselves in a precarious position where another loss would almost certainly doom their College Football Playoff hopes.

Quarterback Dante Moore’s availability (concussion) remains unclear, in which case quarterback Dylan Raiola will likely get the nod for the Ducks if the senior is unable to play for a third consecutive game.

On the other sideline, Illinois turns to a freshman quarterback making his first career start against a defense that’s been relentless in pressuring opposing signal-callers.

Michael Clayton II vs Oregon’s Defense

Oct 10, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon tries to evade Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Michael Clayton II impressed in his Illini debut, becoming the first Illinois true freshman to throw multiple touchdown passes in a Big Ten win.

Clayton II entered the game last week after starting quarterback Katin Houser exited with a broken hand, finishing 6-of-8 for 88 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Illini to a 38-37 overtime win at Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten).

Oregon promises to deliver a much tougher challenge. The Ducks enter the contest with the No. 3 ranked third down defense in the nation (22-of-85, 25.88 percent), led by outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter is tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The duo became the seventh and eighth players in Oregon history to register 20 career sacks, respectively, after Tuioti reached the milestone with two sacks of Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea.

Uiagalelei (24.5 career sacks) is second in the Big Ten with six sacks, including one in each of the team’s last five games.

If Clayton II can retain his composure in another high-pressure situation, he’ll have the benefit of wide receiver Collin Dixon, whose 608 receiving yards and nine touchdowns set the pace for the passing offense.

Oregon knows not to take a backup quarterback lightly, after Raiola has twice bailed out the Ducks with clutch performances off the bench against USC and Nebraska.

Special Teams Showdown

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks placekicker Gage Hurych celebrates with punter Bailey Ettridge after kicking a nineteen-yard field goal against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the nation’s top special teams units will clash when Illinois, the No. 3 return team in the FBS, runs headfirst into Oregon, owners of the nation’s top punt-return defense.

Illini punt returner Mac Resetich leads the Big Ten’s No. 1 punt return unit with four returns for 98 yards, averaging 24.5 yards per return.

The Ducks are allowing an impressive minus-1.0 yards per punt return this season, surrendering just minus-6 yards on six returns. Utah (minus-1 yard) is the only other FBS team allowing negative punt-return yardage.

This matchup also features the last two Big Ten Special Teams Players of the Week in Oregon placekicker Gage Hurych, who earned the honor following Saturday’s win over Nebraska, and Illinois placekicker Ethan Moczulski, who received the award Oct. 12 after defeating Michigan State.

Field position is key, and whichever team wins the punting battle could set itself up to deliver several crucial punches.

Prediction and Betting Odds

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton celebrates a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BetMGM lists Oregon as a nine-point favorite over Illinois on Saturday, with an over/under of 49.5 and a minus-375 moneyline. Both DraftKings (49.5 o/u) and FanDuel (50.5 o/u) place the Ducks as 8.5-favorites over the Fighting Illini.

The Fighting Illini are coming off a bye week after a thrilling overtime win over Michigan State and will have the home crowd behind them, salivating at the thought of damaging the Ducks’ playoff chances.

Raiola, who has endured a roller-coaster season, sandwiching a poor performance against UCLA between big wins over USC and Nebraska, is reportedly getting the nod to start with Moore still sidelined.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The junior quarterback overcomes a shaky first half as Oregon’s defense and special teams shut down Illinois and its true freshman quarterback for a 33-17 victory, improving the Ducks to 11-0 in Big Ten road games since joining the conference.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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