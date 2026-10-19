Oregon vs. Nebraska: Three Rising, Three Falling After Bounce-Back Win

The Oregon Ducks (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive with an improbable 17-14 win over Nebraska (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) late Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.

The win, however, exposed several growing weaknesses, particularly on offense, where Dan Lanning’s team continues to struggle to generate momentum with star quarterback Dante Moore out for a second straight game with a concussion.

Oct. 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning embraces quarterback Dylan Raiola after the Ducks win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here are three rising and three falling Ducks as Oregon prepares for its Week 8 trip to Champaign to face Illinois (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten).

Three Rising Oregon Players

Dylan Raiola, Quarterback

Oct. 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One week after landing on the “falling” list, quarterback Dylan Raiola redeemed himself as the unlikely hero against his former team.

The Nebraska transfer replaced quarterback Brock Thomas in the fourth quarter after Oregon generated only 91 total yards and a pair of field goals through three quarters. Raiola, who was replaced by Thomas in the fourth quarter against UCLA a week prior, rallied Oregon with 11-for-18 passing for 59 yards, a touchdown and two clock-eating scoring drives totaling 12:45.

The junior could be back under center against the Fighting Illini next week, should Moore remain out. Speculation about Moore’s status will swirl all week, but for now, Raiola has earned himself a spot back amongst the rising Ducks.

Nasir Wyatt, Outside Linebacker

Oregon’s linebacking corps routinely menaced Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea all evening.

Oct. 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside linebackers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei continued their torrid play, combining for 11 tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, as well as three quarterback hurries.

But outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt made his presence felt. The sophomore hurried Colandrea twice, sacking him once, to finish with a career-high three tackles (two solo) and a pair of tackles for loss.

His emergence lands him on the rising list and gives one of the nation’s best outside linebacker units almost unfair depth.

Gage Hurych, Placekicker

Oct. 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks placekicker Gage Hurych kicks a field goal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Placekicker Gage Hurych provided Oregon the consistency it needed as the offense spun its wheels going 3-for-16 on third down.

The junior knocked down field goals of 36, 36 and 37 yards to keep the Ducks within striking distance as part of a strong night for Lanning’s special teams. Punter Bailey Ettridge added seven kicks for 305 yards at 43.6 yards per kick.

Hurych is one of a dozen FBS placekickers who remain perfect on the season, including a 44-yard boot against Boise State. He’s been arguably Oregon’s most consistent scoring weapon, earning a place on the risers list.

Three Falling Ducks

Brock Thomas, Quarterback

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas on the sidelines against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was not likely the starting debut that Thomas had envisioned.

The Eugene native who rallied Oregon to a near victory against UCLA in relief of Raiola could not find his footing against Nebraska. His evening ended with 9-for-20 passing for 54 yards and an interception.

With Thomas at the helm, Oregon went 0-for-9 on third down with five three-and-outs and three possessions that lasted under a minute.

His tipped-ball interception was grabbed by Nebraska safety Dwayne McDougle III, setting up the Cornhuskers to take a 14-6 third-quarter lead, and effectively ending Thomas’ evening and perhaps any chance to overtake Raiola on the depth chart.

Jordon Davison, Running Back

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Scott Taylor tackles Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Jordon Davison is as reliable as they come on short yardage. In fact, all six of his rushing touchdowns this season have come on five or fewer yards.

The sophomore picked up two crucial first downs during Raiola’s game-winning drive on 4th-and-1 to finish with 12 carries for 29 yards.

But his struggles between the tackles are beginning to emerge, including a costly fumble after cornerback Ify Ibidegwu’s interception set the Ducks up at the Huskers' one-yard.

Davison’s production has declined from averaging 5.31 yards per carry in September (260 yards on 49 attempts) to 2.80 (70 yards on 25 attempts) midway through October. With running back Dierre Hill Jr. leading the team with 67 rushing yards against Nebraska and freshman running back Brandon Smith taking away key fourth-quarter carries from him, Davison’s stock appears to be declining.

Messiah Hampton, Wide Receiver

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton celebrates a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s struggling offense has taken a toll on several players. Among them is wide receiver Messiah Hampton.

The true freshman got off to a hot start to his career, hauling in 14 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns vs. Oklahoma State, Portland State and USC.

Without Moore under center, however, Hampton has just four receptions for 19 yards over the last two games, while catching one of his two targets against Nebraska for five yards.

Hampton can rebound, and potentially quickly, with the recent undisclosed injury to wide receiver Evan Stewart and the hopeful return of Moore.

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