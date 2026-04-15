Kenyon Sadiq's NFL Tight End Ranking Has Fans Buzzing

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is considered to be among the top tight end prospects in the 2020s. In fact, NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes that he is inside the top five when it comes to 2020 tight ends.

Sadiq is currently listed at No. 5 in a ranking of the best NFL Draft prospects at the tight end position since the year 2020, according to Zierlein. He follows behind some of the better tight ends in the NFL. The full list includes Kyle Pitts Sr., and is followed by Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, Brock Bowers, and then Sadiq.

Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Earns Favorable Ranking

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq being at No. 5 is impressive, as he would be the first player since Benjamin Watson to be selected in the first round without 1,000 career yards. He is expected to be the first tight end selected, as this seems to be a layup prediction at this time. He is entering the draft following a 560-yard season and an eight-touchdown season. He is also one of the better athletes when it comes to his natural ability, as he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash.

This leads many to believe that he will find his way onto the field immediately for whichever team selects him in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kenyon Sadiq's Tight End Ranking Could be Notable for Oregon

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq's ranking among the recent tight end prospects drafted into the NFL is notable for the Ducks. Where comparing Sadiq's collegiate career to the other tight ends Zierlin included on his list and undetstanding what they've been able to achieve at the professional level, it certainly seems hopeful for Sadiq's NFL career.

The Ducks are developing a reputation as one of the nation's top destinations for tight ends. Due to former Ducks tight ends Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert being in the same room as Sadiq at Oregon, he didn't become a starter until his junior season in 2025. What Sadiq was able to display during that time seemed to be enough to convince scouts and analysts like Zierlin of his potential as the league's next great tight end.

Breaking Down the Tight Ends Ranked Above Kenyon Sadiq

Pitts Sr. being at the top of Zierlin's list is no shock, as he was entering the draft as arguably the best college tight end prospect ever. He was fresh off a 770 receiving yards season, which was also met with 12 touchdowns on the season at Florida. He has had some great NFL success as well, as he is currently entering the sixth season of his career. Among the first five seasons, he has finished with 3,579 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Loveland is No. 2 on the list, following his first and only season in the NFL. He finished with 713 receiving yards and six touchdowns. In college, the prospect finished his final season with 582 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His college career lasted three seasons, and he was one of the better players in college. Loveland is arguably one of the top tight ends in the NFL already, and he will only get better if he continues on this upward trajectory.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Warren is No. 3 on the list, as he was fresh off his rookie year in the NFL. He finished with 817 receiving yards with the Indianapolis Colts and was one of their better players in 2025. Many believed he was going to be a star at the next level, as he finished his final college season with one of the better stat lines from a tight end ever. He finished with a total of 1,233 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He is someone who could have found himself higher on the list.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes the catch against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bowers enters the list at No. 4 and is arguably one of the greatest college tight ends ever seen coming out of the University of Georgia. He finished his college career with 2,538 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns in just three seasons. He was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders and has had two standout seasons in the NFL. He currently has 1,874 yards and 12 touchdowns through two seasons of receptions.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

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