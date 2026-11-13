Oregon Fans Will Love What Dan Lanning Said About Nasir Wyatt's Growth

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks lost outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti for the season after a knee injury sustained in the Ohio State game, and the defense will rely on less experienced pieces to fill in for Tuioti in a defensive front headlined by Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, and A'Mauri Washington.

Oregon linebacker Nasir Wyatt has had a spark this season as part of the defense's rotation, registering 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. His tackles for loss ranks third on the Ducks defense behind Tuioti and Uiagalelei. While Wyatt is often brought in as a pass-rush specialist, especially on third downs, his role could be increasing with Tuioti sidelined.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt (31) celebrates a fourth down stop during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning on Nasir Wyatt

Ducks coach Dan Lanning was quick to point out Wyatt's growth as a player overall before Oregon takes on Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“Yeah, I mean, Nas has grown as a player every single year he's been here, every moment he's been here. He's gotten better and better and better. And we've asked him to do so much. Like his position is one of the more challenging positions to play because the amount of volume that they have and have to stimulate right every single snap, and that's really leveled up for him. So, he's grown.”

“Yes, everybody sees that value he has as a pass rusher, but he's grown as a player in every facet, including run, including coverage. He's gotten a lot better, and there's still room to improve. But he's gotten a lot better there, and the things that Nas really attacks, he gets a lot better at.”

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Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Tuioti out for the rest of the season, Wyatt has a chance to show off that growth against Big Ten opponents while Oregon makes a push for the College Football Playoff.

Nasir Wyatt's Potential Impact vs. Michigan

While no one player will be able to replace Tuioti's leadership and production on the Oregon defense, the Ducks have an opportunity to make a statement against a Michigan Wolverines team dealing with uncertainty at quarterback.

Michigan started the season with Bryce Underwood as the starting quarterback before turning to backup Tommy Carr, and Oregon could face both Wolverine quarterbacks on Saturday. Regardless of who plays for Michigan, the Ducks can expect the quarterback to be involved in the running game. Both Underwood and Carr rank within the top-five most carries on Michigan's offense, meaning Oregon will have to account for the quarterback's legs throughout the game.

Michigan State's Derrick Simmons sacks Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr in the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tackles for loss could be on the table for Wyatt and the rest of Oregon's outside linebackers, but they cannot let the quarterback sneak out of the backfield for big gains.

However, the inexperience at quarterback could play into the hands of Wyatt and the Ducks defense in obvious passing situations. If Oregon is able to ramp up the pressure on Carr or Underwood, the Ducks should have success in getting the Wolverines off the field.

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