Oregon Ducks Host Top Recruits For Pivotal Northwestern Game

The Oregon Ducks’ Halloween 34-26 win against the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium carries implications beyond this season, with a pair of four-star recruits expected to be watching from the stands.

With three losses, the College Football Playoff is likely off the table for the Ducks. That leaves Oregon with two paths forward: allow the rest of the season to unravel or respond with the discipline and resilience expected of a program with championship aspirations.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Ify Obidegwu, center, celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the goals may look different than they did when the Ducks opened the season ranked No. 2, how Oregon responds to adversity will say plenty about the direction of the program.

That made Saturday's matchup important for more than just the current roster. With several highly touted recruits expected to be in Eugene, Oregon, has an opportunity to show potential future Ducks how the program handles adversity. The result matters, but so does the impression the Ducks leave on the recruits watching from the stands.

Among the biggest names expected in Eugene are a pair of four-star prospects from the 2028 recruiting class. Per On3, four-star quarterback Titus Huard and four-star offensive tackle Kyler Harden will both be in attendance for Oregon's matchup against Northwestern.

2028 Quarterback Titus Huard

Oregon will have an opportunity to make an impression on one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2028 recruiting class when Titus Huard visits Eugene. The four-star quarterback from Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has longstanding ties to Washington, but the Ducks have been working to get involved in his recruitment.

Huard is the son of former Washington quarterback Brock Huard and the nephew of former Huskies quarterback Damon Huard. Both played at Washington before going on to NFL careers. Additionally, his cousin, Sam Huard, was also a five-star quarterback who signed with the Huskies in 2021.

Despite those family connections, Oregon has remained in the mix for the 2028 prospect. Huard has also spent time around the Ducks' program, accompanying his father to Autzen Stadium for Oregon's 31-7 win, per On3.

The 6-foot-5 quarterback is also coming off a productive sophomore season in which he completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,946 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He also added four rushing touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Washington's history in the Huard family, Oregon has an interesting recruiting challenge ahead. A strong atmosphere at Autzen and an opportunity to see the Ducks' program firsthand could help the coaching staff continue building its relationship with the Colorado prospect.

4-Star 2028 OT Kyler Harden

Huard won't be the only highly touted 2028 prospect making the trip to Eugene. Four-star offensive tackle Kyler Harden, a Seattle native from O'Dea High School, is also expected to be in attendance, according to On3. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect is ranked No. 198 nationally and No. 11 among interior offensive linemen in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Harden has collected multiple scholarship offers, including opportunities from Oregon, Washington, UCLA, Penn State, Auburn, California, Oregon State and Washington State, per 247Sports.

The Ducks are familiar with recruiting offensive line talent out of the Seattle area, and Harden's trainer has a connection to former Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. Conerly, as reported by 247Sports, also came out of Seattle and ultimately developed into a first-round NFL Draft pick after playing for the Ducks.

NEW: ACC and Big Ten schools are recruiting Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea OT Kyler Harden the hardest.



The school in his backyard has proximity and teammates there but its another Big Ten school, and an ACC school that have made the biggest push.



Intel: https://t.co/tJbKmDrKpz pic.twitter.com/3QDixlyA6U — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) August 14, 2026

Harden has already made multiple Big Ten visits this fall, including trips to UCLA and his hometown Washington program. His visit to Eugene will give Oregon another opportunity to show him what the program has to offer and potentially build on its existing relationship with the Washington product.

Oregon Ducks football recruiting 2028 class Titus Huard Kyler Harden Northwestern game Halloween Autzen Stadium four star recruits visits prospects

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