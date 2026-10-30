How to Watch Oregon vs. Northwestern: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks return to Autzen Stadium on Halloween to host No. 20 Northwestern. The matchup comes at a difficult time for Oregon, which is coming off a turbulent week that saw first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer relieved of his duties and confirmation that quarterback Dante Moore would not return for the remainder of the season.

With three losses already on their record, Oregon's path to the College Football Playoff has likely come to an end.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, right, and Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer talk before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks entered the 2026 season with national championship aspirations, opening the year ranked No. 2 in the country and widely viewed as one of the teams capable of making a run at the program's first national championship. However, after a disappointing stretch of football, those expectations are essentially out the window.

Northwestern, on the other hand, has experienced almost the complete opposite season. The Wildcats opened the season projected to finish 14th in the Big Ten preseason media poll. Yet, under coach David Braun, Northwestern has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in college football.

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly looks on before a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite holding the distinction of having the most all-time losses of any FBS program, the Wildcats have put together an impressive 6-1 start and climbed to No. 20 in the AP Poll.

While the College Football Playoff picture may be slipping out of reach for the Ducks, Saturday's matchup still carries plenty of significance. Hosting a ranked Northwestern team presents Oregon with an opportunity to stop its recent slide, protect its home field and regain some momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, Oregon

TV/Streaming: Peacock

Fans can stream the matchup via the Peacock app and Peacock.com, or through supported live TV and streaming bundles that carry NBC/Peacock sports programming (such as DirecTV or Fubo channels featuring NBCUniversal platforms).

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Robert Edmonson (45) tackles Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

Spread: Oregon -3.5 (-110) | Northwestern +3.5 (-110)Action Network

Oregon -3.5 (-110) | Northwestern +3.5 (-110)Action Network Over/Under: 47.5 points (Over -105 / Under -115)Action Network

47.5 points (Over -105 / Under -115)Action Network Moneyline: Oregon -175 | Northwestern +145

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Preview

Oregon will have its hands full Saturday when it welcomes No. 20 Northwestern to Autzen Stadium for a Halloween matchup between two teams heading in very different directions. The Wildcats enter the weekend at 6-1 and riding a four-game winning streak, while the Ducks are looking to bounce back from a 21-10 loss to Illinois that dropped them to 4-3 on the season.

Saturday's matchup will also mark Northwestern's first-ever trip to Autzen Stadium. The Ducks and Wildcats have met just twice, splitting the series 1-1.

One of the biggest storylines heading into Saturday's game is the impact current Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has made since joining David Braun's staff. Kelly previously served as Oregon's head coach from 2009-12 and knows what it takes to build a successful offense in Eugene. His return to Autzen comes with a Wildcats offense that has become one of the more productive units in the Big Ten.

Northwestern’s offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, right, talks with Aidan Chiles during the first quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Northwestern is averaging 34.7 points and 435.6 total yards per game this season. On the ground, the Wildcats are averaging 204.6 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry, which ranks second in the Big Ten in both categories.

On the other hand, the Ducks are averaging 145.4 rushing yards per game, nearly 60 fewer yards than Northwestern, and averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Oregon has talented young running backs in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., but the ground game has not consistently produced at the level Northwestern has managed this season.

While Northwestern has found success with its new offensive play-caller, Oregon is navigating another offensive transition after Drew Mehringer was relieved of his duties following the loss to Illinois. Assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson will take over play-calling responsibilities moving forward.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) warms up before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon is also still searching for answers following a difficult stretch without starting quarterback Dante Moore. Moore is not expected to return this season after suffering a concussion against USC in September.

Despite the difficult circumstances surrounding the program, Oregon still has an opportunity to make a statement against a ranked Big Ten opponent.

The defensive matchup will likely be one of the biggest factors in determining how the game unfolds. Northwestern has shown it can control the tempo with its rushing attack, while Oregon has the pass-rushing talent to force the Wildcats into difficult situations.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches his team before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, Oregon needs to turn its yardage into points. The Ducks have shown they can move the football, totaling 426 yards against Illinois, but their inability to finish drives has become increasingly costly. With a new play-caller taking over, Saturday presents an opportunity to see whether Oregon can find a more consistent approach.

The College Football Playoff may no longer be a realistic goal, but there is still plenty left for the Ducks to play for.

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