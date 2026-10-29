Oregon Ducks Fans Color to Wear vs. Northwestern in Autzen Stadium on Halloween

EUGENE - Trick or treat? The Oregon Ducks will host the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats on Halloween at Autzen Stadium.

Among the biggest storylines is the return of former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, who brings a surging Northwestern team to Eugene in one of the biggest surprises of the college football season.

Kelly’s return falls on the anniversary of a memorable Halloween win. Oregon’s last home game on Halloween was in 2009, when Kelly’s Ducks beat USC 47-20 at Autzen Stadium.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks cheer team sing along to a song during the second half in a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Ducks fans, each game, fans are encouraged to wear a certain color for the 2026 football schedule.

What color do Oregon fans wear on Saturday? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear black at Autzen Stadium.

Below is everything Ducks fans should know ahead of the Big Ten game, including the latest Eugene weather forecast, TV information and pregame quotes from coach Dan Lanning.

WEATHER REPORT: The forecast for Eugene on Saturday is partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) congratulates the UCLA Bruins after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five Things Ducks Fans Should Know

1. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is not expected to play again this season.

Moore suffered a concussion against USC on Sept. 26 and has missed the Ducks’ last three games. Ducks coach Dan Lanning said the decision is out of Moore’s hands and that the quarterback would be playing if he could.

Who starts at quarterback for the Ducks vs. Northwestern is to be determined.

2. Northwestern is making its first trip to Autzen Stadium.

The teams have met twice, with both previous games played in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern won the first meeting 14-10 in 1974. Oregon evened the series with a 34-14 victory in 2025

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly looks on before a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Record watch.

Oregon senior outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti are chasing Oregon’s career sacks record. Uiagalelei has 24.5 career sacks, and Tuioti has 22.5. Nick Reed holds the program record with 29.5. Tuioti's career-high 2.5 sacks at Illinois gave him 4.5 sacks over the last two games, the second-most in the Big Ten and the fifth-most in the nation during the month of October.

4. Oregon relived offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer of his duties.

This will be the Ducks' first game without Mehringer. Ducks' offensive analyst Jay Johnson will call Oregon's plays against the Wildcats. Johnson and Lanning have known each other a long time as they both were on the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff during the 2018 season.

5. Sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. leads Big Ten running backs in receiving yards.

He has 209 yards on 20 catches, along with 378 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) reacts after running for a one-yard touchdown against the USC Trojans during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

HOW TO WATCH: OREGON DUCKS (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) and NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS (6-1, 3-1 BIG TEN) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium. TV broadcast is Peacock.

POLLS: Oregon opened the 2026 season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches' Polls, the highest preseason ranking in program history. After losing to Oklahoma State, UCLA and Illinois, the Ducks are unranked for the first time since 2022.

ODDS: The Oregon Ducks are 3.5-point favorites against UCLA on FanDuel SportsBook. The over/under is listed at 47.5 total points.

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Ore.

TV: Peacock

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning questions referees during the second half in a game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QUOTABLE: After a week that brought more clarity about Moore’s concussion, Lanning made clear that the quarterback’s absence is not a matter of choice.

“I think if it was up to Dante in any shape, way, he would want to be out there playing for the guys,” Lanning said. “But unfortunately, it’s not really up to Dante. It’s not really up to me.”

“But this isn’t like a selfish decision on Dante’s part saying, 'I don’t want to come back.' The season doesn’t look like the way I want it to look,” Lanning said. “That’s not at all what this is.”

“Yeah, it’s tough, man. It’s tough,” Lanning continued. “You never step out on the football field in the middle of a game playing and then anticipate that you’re not going to get the opportunity to be able to continue to do that right now in this season and the way it is. So it’s tough, but he’s handled it really well.”

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