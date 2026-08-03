Oregon Ducks Making an Impression on Elite Quarterback Recruit

With a majority of the work done in the 2027 recruiting class for Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff, the class of 2028 is increasingly becoming a priority with potential game day visits in the fall lining up.

For Oregon, a key early target appears to be four-star quarterback Josiah Boyd from Moreno Valley, California. According to 247Sports' rankings, Boyd is the No. 7 quarterback prospect and the No. 2 recruit out of California in the class of 2028.

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd looks to pass during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Early Contenders for Quarterback Recruit Josiah Boyd

Naturally, Lanning and the Ducks have some competition in the recruitment of Boyd as he considers an early top five of Oregon, USC, UCLA, LSU, and Kentucky, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.

With that group of schools, Boyd seems to be considering both options of playing closer to home on the West Coast or getting the SEC experience. Both LSU coach Lane Kiffin and Kentucky coach Will Stein are in their first years at their respective programs, giving both teams new energy and excitement on the recruiting trail.

UCLA is rebuilding under new coach Bob Chesney, and USC coach Lincoln Riley is known to be one of the best developers of college quarterbacks in the country. As a result, Boyd's closest options to home are also some of his more intriguing ones.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The odds might feel stacked against Oregon, but the Ducks have had some recent success recruiting blue-chip quarterback prospects. While Lanning and company missed out on current USC quarterback Jonas Williams or current Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis as recruits, Oregon has proven its ability to land quarterback recruits while also utilizing the transfer portal.

In addition to landing high-profile quarterbacks out of the portal like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore, and Dylan Raiola, Lanning and company have also brought in former four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. and currently hold a commitment from four-star quarterback Will Mencl in the class of 2027.

Will Boyd be next in the class of 2028?

Josiah Boyd on the Oregon Ducks

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

New Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer has yet to prove himself as a play caller in Eugene, but the Ducks' quarterback development is hard to ignore. Both Nix and Gabriel were drafted into the NFL after their transfer stints at Oregon, and Moore is projected to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft after forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft.

Boyd has taken notice of what Lanning has built, and shared with Rivals some of his thoughts on the Ducks.

“The culture Coach Lanning has built, the way they develop players, and the resources they invest into the program. I also like the offense and how they put their quarterbacks in position to succeed. The atmosphere in Eugene and the support from the fanbase are definitely things I’m looking forward to experiencing on a game day, also Coach Koa (Ka’ai) is my guy," Boyd told Rivals.

How Mehringer impacts or improves Oregon's NFL success remains to be seen, but Ducks quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai has already been working with the position group after spending a few seasons as an offensive analyst for Oregon. The role of Ka'ai in Oregon's quarterback room has only grown, and so has his importance on the recruiting trail.

The next step in Boyd's recruitment is likely taking game day visits in the fall, and the schedule of his trips will be worth monitoring throughout the season.

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