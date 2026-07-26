Oregon Ahead of Southern California Rivals for Recruit Isaiah Danns
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The Oregon Ducks are in the early lead for class of 2029 recruit, cornerback Isaiah Danns.
Isaiah Danns: "Oregon is on Top"
Isaiah Danns is a 6-0, 160-pound cornerback out of Santa Ana, California. Being a member of the 2029 recruiting class, there is still a lot of time before he ends up having to make a final decision. However, it’s still a good sign for Oregon that they have stood out to him so far, per Rivals. Especially since at least two of the other teams with an interest in him are also in the Big Ten.
Danns has offers from the North Carolina Tar Heels and California Golden Bears, but the two Big Ten schools in Los Angeles, the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins, have an interest in him as well, according to Rivals.
Danns spoke to Greg Biggins of Rivals why Oregon is at the top of his list.
“Oregon is on top right now,” Danns said. “I visited a few weeks ago for their camp and really liked it there a lot. I like the coaching staff and enjoyed working with coach (Rashad) Wadood and coach (Dan) Lanning…It’s a family oriented program, that jumped out to me.”
If the Ducks want to land Danns, they’ll have to be able to pry him out of the state of California. Danns is at Mater Dei High School in Southern California, a school with a strong connection to USC. The Trojans landed four Mater Dei players in their top ranked 2026 recruiting class. They also have received a commitment from a Mater Dei recruit in the class of 2027.
This isn’t to say Oregon hasn’t had their fair share of success recruiting Mater Dei athletes as well in recent years. Oregon class of 2027 commit, three-star interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi committed to Oregon in June of 2026. He is currently at Mater Dei.
Going back to the Ducks’ 2025 recruiting class, they had two recruits sign with them that were from Mater Dei: four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt and four-star running back Jordon Davison.
Will Oregon be able to keep this pipeline with Mater Dei going by the time the 2029 class begins signing? Only time will tell.
Oregon’s Current Recruiting Trends
Not many teams in the country have recruited better over the past four years than the Oregon Ducks. Oregon’s last three recruiting classes (2024, 2025, and 2026) have all finished as top four ranked classes in Rivals’ team recruiting rankings across the country. That streak is trending to go to four years in a row with a top four ranked class.
Rivals ranks Oregon's 2027 class No. 4 in the country. Furthermore, it is the highest ranked class in the entire Big Ten conference. Even with Oregon having the No. 4 class in the country in 2026, it was ranked behind two other Big Ten teams: USC and Ohio State. Will the Ducks end up finishing with the top class in the Big Ten this time around?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1