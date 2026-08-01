Oregon Makes Moves for Rising Four-Star Quarterback Recruits

August presents more than the sweet smell of football season for the Oregon Ducks. The eighth month of the year becomes an exciting time for the recruiting office.

That's when they'll gain more clarity on who'll take in Autzen Stadium this fall and interact with coach Dan Lanning and company.

Oregon fans will love this update involving two pivotal four-star recruiting targets at quarterback.

Who Became a Confirmed Oregon Visitor for the Future

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Class of 2028 quarterbacks Josiah Boyd of Vista del Lago High in Moreno Valley, California, and Luke Rubley of Regis Jesuit in Aurora, Colorado, will head to Eugene this fall.

Jackson Moore of 247Sports confirmed both will wear the recruiting lanyard in the future this season. Boyd becomes the one visiting first, though, with Sept. 19 against Portland State the target visit. Boyd's high school has a bye that same weekend.

But Boyd, again, isn't the only high-profile quarterback already planning to take in Eugene. Rubley heads to Autzen later in the season according to Moore.

"He will visit on Oct. 17 for the Ducks' home contest versus Nebraska," Moore wrote. "Rubley is also eyeing trips to Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State and Washington this fall."

Comparing the Two Oregon Quarterback Targets

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Rubley looks more like the pocket passer on film, except he's equipped with a howitzer attached to his right arm with the way he unleashes bombs.

Rubley still looks composed in the pocket and knows when to redirect inside, then fire the ball deep. The 6-3 quarterback throws with tremendous arc on his long passes. But he also shows a strong nose for the end zone when it comes to tucking it and running with the ball. Regis Jesuit trusted him to call his own number inside the red zone on multiple occasions in 2025.

Rubley is already one of the state of Colorado's most coveted recruits. The Colorado Buffaloes offered him a chance to stay home. But Oregon's Big Ten competition for him includes defending national champ Indiana, plus UCLA.

Boyd, meanwhile, is already one of the nation's top recruits for the 2028 class and hails from the always talent-rich Inland Empire of California. He combined for 28 total touchdowns including 19 through the air last season as a sophomore on varsity.

Boyd looks more like a faster dual-threat when he handles the RPO (run pass option) wrinkle for his high school. He comes across as a potential next Dante Moore for the Ducks. But he already has some big name lurkers for his services; a la Ohio State and Florida which offered him this offseason.

The Quarterback Who's 'Warm' on Oregon

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So far neither Boyd and Rubley have verbally come out and say Oregon is their favorite. The former actually has another school with past Ducks representation going after him: Kentucky, now led by former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

But one 2028 passer is reportedly "warm" on Oregon who's not named Boyd and Rubley.

Five-star Christopher Vargas of St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts is liking the Ducks per 247Sports. But he's also considering Ohio State too.

Regardless, Boyd and Rubley are looking like they'll land on the short list of quarterback options moving forward for the Ducks.

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