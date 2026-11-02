Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines Kickoff Time Comes With Potential Advantage

The Oregon Ducks have their hands full with a road trip to square off with No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 7, but the kickoff time and TV broadcast for Oregon's ensuing matchup with Michigan was released on Monday.

Michigan vs. Oregon will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 14, and the game will be broadcast by FS1. Did the Wolverines potentially dodge a bullet in missing a night game in Autzen Stadium in November?

Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have not hosted many night games in Autzen this season, although Oregon did beat Nebraska at home after a late kickoff. Still, a majority of Oregon's home games have been played in the 12:30. Might the Ducks have an advantage being familiar with the window?

Oregon is facing the two rivals in Ohio State and Michigan back-to-back weeks, and the Ducks will be playing in the same time slot but on different network.

Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines Preview

As is the case with many Big Ten teams this season, both Oregon and Michigan are dealing with quarterback issues, albeit for different reasons.

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has not played since suffering a concussion against USC, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed that he is not expecting Moore to return this season after the Ducks' loss to Illinois in week 8. Oregon backup quarterback Dylan Raiola entered in relief of Moore against the Trojans and led Oregon to a 41-27 win.

However, Raiola struggled in his first game as the Ducks' starting quarterback, losing to No. 5 UCLA at home. The Ducks turned to third-string quarterback Brock Thomas, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Raiola, who has started the past two games for Oregon. Raiola appears to be the choice at quarterback for Lanning and the Ducks' new-look offensive staff thanks to the firing of Drew Mehringer.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during the first half against Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Michigan, the Wolverines started the season with Bryce Underwood leading the offense. In six games, Underwood has totaled 924 passing yards, completing 58.1 percent of his passes with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions.

As a result, backup quarterback Tommy Carr has been given an opportunity by the Wolverines staff, and he seems to have run with it. Against No. 6 Indiana, Carr completed 20 of 32 passes for 167 yards and one interception. Against Rutgers, Carr completed 22 of 27 pass attempts with 266 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed for two touchdowns in the win, and Carr has since been named the starting quarterback by Whittingham.

The all-time history betwen Oregon and Michigan is tied at 3-3. The Ducks won the most recent matchup, coming in The Big House when Oregon defeated the Wolverines 38-17 in 2024. The November matchup between the two programs marks the first time that Michigan will face Oregon in Autzen Stadium as a Big Ten conference game.

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Aamir Hall (12) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Michigan has only played once before in Autzen. In 2003, the then-ranked No. 3 Wolverines fell to the Ducks 31-27.

First, however, Oregon takes on Ohio State at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 7 in a pivotal matchup. Meanwhile, Michigan faces Michigan State at home on Saturday, kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT.

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