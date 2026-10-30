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Oregon Ducks Quarterback Recruit Will Mencl Turns Heads With Highlight Run

The Oregon Ducks, who are currently searching for an answer at quarterback, have a promising class of 2027 recruit in high school quarterback Will Mencl who's putting up impressive film during his senior season.
Ally Osborne|
Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026.
Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) are continuing their ongoing search for a starting quarterback with junior Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola expected to start against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 12:30 p.m. PT.

With so many headlines coming out of the Oregon program, fans may suspect that the recruiting process for the class of 2027 will get some negative results due to the change at offensive coordinator and the three-loss status entering week nine of play.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May
Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Mencl Shows Athleticism With Rushing Touchdown Play

On a positive note for the recruiting trail, one class of 2027 quarterback is continuously putting up impressive tape while staying committed to the Ducks. Chandler High School Wolves four-star quarterback Will Mencl is playing his senior season with an Oct. 30 overall record of 8-1.

In a video posted on Mencl's Instagram story (@will.mencl) of Chandler's game against the Pinnacle Pioneers, the quarterback runs behind the line to the left and fakes out a defender, while outrunning two other defenders to sink in a Wolves touchdown.

Mencl and the Wolves ended up securing a blowout victory against the Pioneers, 40-0, sealing their eigth straight win of the season. The No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2027 according to 247 Sports displayed the speed that the Ducks typically pride themselves on when it comes to quarterback.

Plus, with the Wolves' current record, there's a chance Mencl can show growth as a quarterback by helping get his team to a better record than the Wolves' previous 10-3 2025 record. In that season, Mencl led the Wolves to the Arizona Open Division Championship Game. He also recorded 17 rushing touchdowns that season.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass against Pinnacle during a game at Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona
Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass against Pinnacle during a game at Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona, on Oct. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Excitement For a Mobile Quarteback

Due to Oregon's struggling offensive line this season, seeing Mencl be a mobile quarterback should be a point of excitement for Ducks fans. Being able to show aggression during quarterback keepers is a point of criticism against starting quarterback Dante Moore, and both senior Brock Thomas (5 carries for -8 yards) and Raiola (8 carries for -14 yards) are not succeeding in moving the rock with their legs.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning's Quarterback Expectations

If the transfer portal does not become a factor for the Ducks' quarterback room after the season (which historically is not likely as last year the Ducks saw three departing quarterbacks), then Mencl will compete against Raiola, sophmore Akili Smith Jr., junior Ryder Hayes, and freshman TC Manumaleuna for in-game action.

For Lanning, who's spoken on the 2026 regular season quarterback competition quite a bit, there's one factor that stands out to his as a non-negotiable for an Oregon leader.

"Consistency. We've got to be able to make sure that we can help create consistency with play calls. We've been a really good quarterback room off the bench. We haven't been a very good quarterback room consistently at the start of games," Lanning said during his Monday pregame press conference.

"Probably finding out why that is. In the last game, again, we did start off really well, and we just didn't finish well. But I think we have to find the rhythm that we can, and we need competition at that position as well as other positions on the field," Lanning added.

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Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. 

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