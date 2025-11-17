Oregon Ducks In The NFL Hit A Week Of Highs, Lows And Injury Scares
Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks squad continued their winning streak in week 12 with a victory against Minnesota. When it came to former Ducks in the NFL, not all the performances saw positive results.
Four former Oregon quarterbacks started again but only won secured a win, while two had injury scares.
Pro Ducks Duo Helps Broncos to a Win
The Broncos took control of the AFC West after a 22-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Bo Nix went without a touchdown for the first time this season, but he ushered Denver down the field on the final drive and stepped up when it mattered.
Nix converted on third-and-15 in a tie game with less than three minutes to go. He found his former Oregon teammate, Troy Franklin, shortly after on a 32-yard pass that set up the game-winning field goal.
Nix finished the game with 295 passing yards while Franklin led the team with 84 receiving yards on four receptions. The duo’s chemistry and production continue to blossom in their second year in the NFL.
The Broncos have proven they’re capable of coming back from a deficit or pulling off a win in close games like the one against the Chiefs. The two Pro Ducks are playing a critical role in the franchise’s victories in 2025.
Two Former Oregon Quarterbacks Pick Up Injuries
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert struggled in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars. He went without a touchdown but threw a pick and posted a career-low of 81 passing yards.
The quarterback had an injury scare just before halftime but returned in the second. The Chargers ended up pulling him from the game for Trey Lance before its conclusion.
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel also exited his game with an injury, but he didn’t return to the field. Gabriel completed seven of his 10 passes for 68 yards in his limited time on the field in week 11.
Gabriel was evaluated for a concussion as rookie Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut. Ducks fans have been treated to four former quarterbacks starting in the NFL the past couple of weeks. With three of them on byes in week 12 and Gabriel’s status in flux, they might go from four starters to no former quarterbacks playing in just a week’s span.
Marcus Mariota Can’t Lead the Commanders to Victory
Oregon’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is earning a handful of starts for the Washington Commanders with Jayden Daniels missing time with an injury.
Mariota completed 20 of 30 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown versus the Miami Dolphins in week 11. He threw a pick on the first offensive play of overtime, however, which conceded the game-winning field goal to Miami.
The former Duck is 1-6 in his appearances for the Commanders this season. Washington has a week off before playing the Broncos on Nov. 30.
Noah Sewell Leads Chicago’s Defense to Narrow Win
Pro Ducks on the offensive side of the field headlined the week 11 games, but one of the best performances of the week came on the defensive side.
Linebacker Noah Sewell led the Bears in total tackles during their 19-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings. He tallied double-digit tackles for the second time this season, with 10 total and four solo.
Sewell recorded five or more tackles in seven of his nine appearances this season for a total of 55 tackles. His previous career-high for tackles in a season was nine as a rookie.