Oregon's NIL Collective Announces Historic Partnership in Tokyo, Japan

On Monday, April 27, the Oregon Ducks NIL collective Division Street announced the "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club," a historic partnership between Oregon, the Japan Gridiron Association, as well as Flight Club.

Oregon Ducks NIL Goes International

Led by Oregon coach Dan Lanning, a group of Ducks will be heading overseas from June 25 to June 27.

The event will bring Oregon football stars like quarterback Dante Moore, wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Jeremiah McClellan, and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. to Japan, according to a release from the Ducks.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main purpose behind the trip is to teach and introduce American football to Japanese students at The American School in Japan, specifically with a focus on 7-on-7 competitions. As a result, Oregon's offensive stars should be able to provide some expertise.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is also a key part of the event, as the Ducks leader is expected to teach a coaches clinic on some fundamentals of the game.

"The opportunity to represent the University of Oregon in Tokyo is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Lanning said in the release. "Football has taken all of us to incredible places, and it will be special to connect with players and coaches who love this game as much as we do. We are excited to share how we approach the game and to be part of something that's much bigger than one trip."

With the NFL continuing to grow internationally, Oregon is seemingly marketing itself and its stars to the American football community in Japan.

Whether or not new Oregon merchandise will come out as part of Division Street's collaboration with the Japan Gridiron Association remains to be seen. However, the involvement of Flight Club, an exclusive sneaker retail store, suggests that some unique collaborations could be coming.

Nike, Oregon, and Japan Connection

Nike co-founder and former Oregon athlete Phil Knight is outspoken about the influence that Japanese culture had on him when building and creating Nike. The company initially started by selling products made by Japanese shoemaker Onitsuka Tiger before Nike eventually sold its own line of shoes, but Knight's trips to Japan are often viewed as one of the biggest inspirations behind Nike.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight | Nike

The Japanese influence can be felt on Nike's newly-renamed world headquarters, Philip H. Knight Campus, with a Japanese garden as well as symbolic torii gates. The influence was also seen in the center of the old court design in Matthew Knight Arena on Oregon's campus in Eugene, as the name "Matt" was designed to resemble a torii gate.

The story of Nike is immortalized in Knight's memoir, titled "Shoe Duck," and the Oregon football team wore special uniforms with the same name to honor Knight during the 2025 regular season.

Bryce Boettcher poses in the "ShoeDuck" uniform in front of the Jaqua Ranch fireplace. | @oregonfootball

One of the jersey's shoulder patches displays the University of Oregon's motto, Mens Agitat Molem or "minds move mountains," with Oregon's Mount Hood and Japan's Mount Fuji depicted.The uniform also had accents of tiger stripes to symbolize the combination of East and West.

The collaboration between Division Street and the Japanese Girdiron Association feels like the latest innvoation of the Ducks' NIL opportunities for the program's athletes.

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