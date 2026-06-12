Oregon Ducks in Store for Another Record-Setting NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks have seen two players selected in the first rounds of the last two NFL Drafts with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and Washington Commanders offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. in 2024 and New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq as well as Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman in 2025.

Oregon Ducks Becoming NFL Feeder

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to defensive back Dillon Thieneman during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have sent quality prospects to the next level, exhibited by Oregon's consistsent presence on the first night of the draft. However, Lanning and company have undoubtedly raised the overall talent level in Eugene.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, Oregon had a "down" year with seven players selected after a season that ended in the College Football Playoff semifinals with the Ducks' only losses coming to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Oregon set a program record with 10 Ducks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, beating the previous record of eight Ducks drafted only one year prior in 2024.

Not only have Lanning and his coaching staff developed talent, they've also been elite at scouting such talent. Sadiq and Conerly entered the program as highly-touted recruits that could have gone nearly anywhere in the country, and the Ducks brought in Harmon and Thieneman through the transfer portal.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Oregon has had two quarterbacks drafted in three seasons thanks to landing transfers Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel. The Ducks' current quarterback, Dante Moore, was expected to be a first-round draft pick before returning to school for one more season.

The rest of Oregon's roster is filled with talent, too.

ESPN Draft Analysts Love Oregon's Roster

ESPN's Matt Miller and Jordan Reid ranked the top five prospects at every position for the 2027 NFL Draft before the college football season takes shape.

Six Oregon players made the cut, and the analysts agreed on five Ducks being top-five prospects at their respective positions. Perhaps more impressively, tight end Jamari Johnson, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, and safety Koi Perich all received at least one first-place vote at their position.

Miller and Reid also agreed on quarterback Dante Moore, Laloulu, Johnson, Washington, and defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti as top-five prospects at their respective positions. Perich was listed as Miller's No. 1 prospect, but he did not make Reid's ranking.

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The quality at the top of Oregon's roster is as high as ever with the potential of having three or four first-round picks in 2027.

The upcoming season will certainly impact where players land in the NFL Draft, but Oregon's presence can already be felt as one of the talented teams in 2026. With a future draft class headlined by Moore, the Ducks could have four first-round picks and potentially see a new program record.

Not listed in the ESPN article were Oregon defensive linemen like Matayo Uiagalelei and Bear Alexander, and Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart could play his way into the NFL Draft with his expected return to the field in 2026.

Luckily for Lanning and company, the NFL Draft success does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The 2025 season saw multiple breakout performances from multiple freshmen: wide receiver Dakorien Moore, cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., and running backs Jordon Davison as well as Dierre Hill Jr.

Safe to say, the Ducks will continue to be busy during the draft.

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