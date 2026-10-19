Oregon vs. Northwestern Schedule Announcement Delivers Kickoff Update

The Oregon Ducks got back on track on Saturday night, defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 17-14 to keep alive their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.

The Ducks (4-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) now hit the road again to face the Illinois Fighting Illini before returning home to Eugene on Saturday, Oct. 31, for a challenging test against a talented No. 24-ranked Northwestern Wildcats team led by coach David Braun.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats are one of two remaining ranked opponents on the Ducks' schedule, with the other being the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, whom the Ducks will play in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 7.

On Monday, the kickoff time for the Ducks' Halloween clash with Northwestern was officially announced. Here’s a look at those details.

Oregon Ducks vs. Northwestern Wildcats Kickoff Time, How to Watch

Date: Oct. 31

Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

What to Know About Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on during the first half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern is amid its best season under coach David Braun. After a come-from-behind 24-21 road win over the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, the Wildcats are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats suffered their only loss to the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers, where they fell 29-23 in a hard-fought game in Bloomington.

Before traveling out West to face the Ducks, the Wildcats will play host to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in what will be only their second game at the new Ryan Field. New quarterback Aidan Chiles has led the Wildcats to a strong 5-1 start. Through six games, he’s thrown for 1,398 yards, nine touchdowns, and has yet to throw an interception this season.

Northwestern’s Aidan Chiles throws a pass against Michigan State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chiles is coming off an emotional win over his former team, Michigan State, as he led the Wildcats in his homecoming in East Lansing, throwing for 226 yards on 18 of 27 passes and a rushing touchdown.

Chiles is a quarterback coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks know well, as they faced him when he was the starting quarterback for Michigan State in 2024 and a backup with the Oregon State Beavers in 2023. In the 2024 meeting between Michigan State and Oregon, Chiles threw for 154 yards on 10 of 17 passes as the Ducks beat the Spartans 31-10 at Autzen Stadium.

The Return Of Former Oregon Ducks Coach Chip Kelly

Northwestern’s offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, right, talks with Aidan Chiles during the first quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks will face a more talented offense led by former Ducks coach Chip Kelly, the Wildcats' offensive coordinator. Kelly has been a massive addition to the Braun’s coaching staff, and he has Northwestern’s offense playing at a high level and off to its best start since 2020, when it started the shortened COVID-19 season 6-1.

In addition to Chiles, Kelly’s offense has playmakers at running back and wide receiver. Running back Caleb Komolafe is the Wildcats' leading rusher with 75 carries for 401 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Oct 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) runs through Michigan State Spartans defenders for a first down during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Komolafe’s season-high came in the Wildcats inaugural game at Ryan Field, where they upset the Penn State Nittany Lions 34-13. In that win, Komolafe rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

At wide receiver, Griffin Wilde will pose a real threat to the Ducks' secondary after a disciplined performance against the Cornhuskers, which they hope to carry into their road clash with the Fighting Illini. In six games this season, Wilde collected 30 receptions for 482 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Chances

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To make the CFP this season, the Ducks essentially need to win out, and the Wildcats will be one of their toughest tests to earn a spot in the 12-team bracket. The Ducks and Wildcats met last season in Evanston, a game Oregon comfortably won 34-14.

While the Ducks are currently unranked heading into Week 8, what helps Oregon’s CFP chances is their two top-25 wins over the No. 16 USC Trojans and No. 21 Boise State Broncos.

Assuming the Wildcats beat the Scarlet Knights and the Ducks get past the Fighting Illini, a win over Northwestern adds another top-25 victory to Oregon’s CFP resume. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Ducks currently have a 12.5 percent chance to make the CFP. The Wildcats are just ahead of the Ducks with a 14.6 percent chance to make the CFP.

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