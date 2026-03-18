Oregon Ducks Lock in Recruiting Visits With Four-Star Running Back
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EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning continues to stack commitments in his 2027 recruiting class, and he’s not done yet. The Ducks have a busy next few months of recruiting ahead, with many opportunities to impress players when they make their recruiting visits.
Four-star running back Javian Jones-Priest added a spring visit and an official visit to Oregon on the calendar. Jones-Priest is set to visit Eugene on Apr. 25 following trips to Virginia Tech, SMU, Baylor and Oklahoma State. He’ll return for his official visit from June 5-7.
What It Means for Oregon
Jones-Priest is ranked among the best running backs in the 2027 recruiting class. During his junior season at Arlington Martin High School in 2025, he rushed 144 times for 1,154 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 37 yards.
The Texas recruit received his Oregon offer on Dec. 22, 2025. He’s also scheduled to take official visits to TCU, SMU and Oklahoma State. Lanning and Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples are looking for their second running back commitment in 2027, and Jones-Priest would provide the recruiting class with a big boost.
The four-star continues to rise in the recruiting rankings and has an upward trajectory. The Ducks seem to be in a good spot in his recruitment, too, due to his relationship with the coaching staff.
“When I was there, they made me feel special, telling me how good it would be for me to fit in with their offense,” Jones-Priest told Rivals writer Sam Spiegelman. “The Oregon staff is second to none! They really bring a family-oriented atmosphere up in Eugene. That’s something I’m high on during this process. I want to be able to compete at the highest level, but also feel like I’m a part of something bigger than just football. Coach Samp and coach Lanning are super cool, and they both love football just like I do. Knowing how dynamic the offense is works to my playing style.”
The Ducks’ Running Back Recruiting
Oregon has been on a roll when it comes to running back recruiting in recent history. Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller is the lone commitment in the 2027 recruiting class at the moment. He ranked as the No. 13 running back in the class by Rivals and is another player with plenty of upside.
Four-star Tradarian Ball is preparing for his freshman season at Oregon after being the No. 4 running back recruit in 2026. He recorded 18 total touchdowns during his senior season of high school in 2025. Ball has the opportunity to earn consistent playing time as a true freshman and potentially work his way to third on the depth chart.
Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison are only entering their sophomore seasons with the Ducks after starring in 2025. The 2025 recruiting gems played their way to the top of the depth chart by the end of the season, despite veteran players being expected to earn time in the backfield over them.
Hill and Davison are examples of recruits who earned their spot in the rotation in their first season at Oregon. If Jones-Priest does commit, he can take a page out of their playbook – but it would be a loaded room with Hill, Davison, Ball, McMiller and Jones-Priest.
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23