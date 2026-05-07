Oregon Ducks Recruiting Momentum Fuels Ranking Shift
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The Oregon Ducks are flying high in the 2027 recruiting rankings.
According to On3, the Ducks currently have the No. 7-ranked recruiting class in the country. The Ducks being ranked at No. 7 is impressive due to the fact that they have yet to sign a five-star recruit in the 2027 cycle. The Ducks currently have nine four-star recruits and two three-star recruits signed.
Oregon Ducks Making Up Ground on Two Big Ten Rivals
While the Ducks rank at No. 7, they still sit behind two Big Ten programs. The USC Trojans sit at No. 4 in the On3 rankings, while the Ohio State Buckeyes sit at No. 5. The Trojans have one five-star recruit signed, while the Buckeyes have two.
While the Ducks don't have any five-star recruits, they have plenty of commits that should excite Ducks fans. The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning picked up a commitment from four-star quarterback Will Mencl, who is in line to be the quarterback of the future for the Ducks when he arrives in 2027. Mencl plays high school football in Arizona and is the No. 1 recruit in the state. Even though On3 lists the Ducks without a five-star commit, Mencl soared to five-star status in the recent Rivals rankings.
Ducks Land No. 1 Alabama Recruit for Third Year in a Row
The Ducks followed a similar trend that they have had in previous years. They earned the commitment of the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Alabama in cornerback Ai’King Hall. Hall, as of now, is in line to be the crown jewel of the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class.
The Ducks previously landed the No. 1 recruit out of Alabama in 2025 with cornerback Na’eem Offord and edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones in 2026. Hall received offers from multiple top programs around the country, including Alabama, Auburn, and Clemson, but ultimately chose the Ducks.
Hall is not only electric on the football field but on the track as well. He recorded a personal best of 10.88 seconds in the 100-meter dash in his junior season.
Ducks Earn Commitment From Elite Four-Star Edge Rusher
Last month, the Ducks earned the commitment of four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets, who currently plays high school football at Millbrook High School (North Carolina). Streets chose the Ducks over Penn State and Tennessee.
The Ducks had to battle geography in the race for Streets’ commitment, as Eugene is 2,393 miles away from Millbrook High School. Streets finished his 2025 junior season with 103 total tackles and a whopping 15 sacks. Streets has 41.5 sacks in two seasons of varsity football with Millbrook.
While the Ducks aren't done recruiting the class of 2027, they're off to a great start with nine four-star recruits currently committed. The Ducks have addressed a few key positions so far, including the defensive line and linebacker. Out of the 11 total recruits committed to Oregon, three are offensive players, and eight are on the defensive side of the ball.
Below are the current On3 top-10 recruiting rankings for the 2027 class.
- Texas A&M
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Ohio State
- Florida
- Oregon
- LSU
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
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Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.