Oregon Ducks Recruiting Momentum Fuels Ranking Shift

The Oregon Ducks are flying high in the 2027 recruiting rankings.

According to On3, the Ducks currently have the No. 7-ranked recruiting class in the country. The Ducks being ranked at No. 7 is impressive due to the fact that they have yet to sign a five-star recruit in the 2027 cycle. The Ducks currently have nine four-star recruits and two three-star recruits signed.

Oregon Ducks Making Up Ground on Two Big Ten Rivals

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While the Ducks rank at No. 7, they still sit behind two Big Ten programs. The USC Trojans sit at No. 4 in the On3 rankings, while the Ohio State Buckeyes sit at No. 5. The Trojans have one five-star recruit signed, while the Buckeyes have two.

While the Ducks don't have any five-star recruits, they have plenty of commits that should excite Ducks fans. The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning picked up a commitment from four-star quarterback Will Mencl, who is in line to be the quarterback of the future for the Ducks when he arrives in 2027. Mencl plays high school football in Arizona and is the No. 1 recruit in the state. Even though On3 lists the Ducks without a five-star commit, Mencl soared to five-star status in the recent Rivals rankings.

Ducks Land No. 1 Alabama Recruit for Third Year in a Row

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks followed a similar trend that they have had in previous years. They earned the commitment of the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Alabama in cornerback Ai’King Hall. Hall, as of now, is in line to be the crown jewel of the Ducks' 2027 recruiting class.

The Ducks previously landed the No. 1 recruit out of Alabama in 2025 with cornerback Na’eem Offord and edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones in 2026. Hall received offers from multiple top programs around the country, including Alabama, Auburn, and Clemson, but ultimately chose the Ducks.

Hall is not only electric on the football field but on the track as well. He recorded a personal best of 10.88 seconds in the 100-meter dash in his junior season.

Ducks Earn Commitment From Elite Four-Star Edge Rusher

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last month, the Ducks earned the commitment of four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets, who currently plays high school football at Millbrook High School (North Carolina). Streets chose the Ducks over Penn State and Tennessee.

The Ducks had to battle geography in the race for Streets’ commitment, as Eugene is 2,393 miles away from Millbrook High School. Streets finished his 2025 junior season with 103 total tackles and a whopping 15 sacks. Streets has 41.5 sacks in two seasons of varsity football with Millbrook.

While the Ducks aren't done recruiting the class of 2027, they're off to a great start with nine four-star recruits currently committed. The Ducks have addressed a few key positions so far, including the defensive line and linebacker. Out of the 11 total recruits committed to Oregon, three are offensive players, and eight are on the defensive side of the ball.

Below are the current On3 top-10 recruiting rankings for the 2027 class.

Texas A&M Texas Tech Oklahoma USC Ohio State Florida Oregon LSU Georgia Notre Dame

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