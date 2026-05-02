Oregon Ducks Locked in Recruiting Battle for Georgia Commit

The Oregon Ducks are on the recruiting trail as they continue to try to sway the best high school athletes in the country to continue their playing career and education in Eugene. The latest player the Ducks are after is five-star cornerback Donte Wright, who is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Donte Wright has Turned Heads With his Track and Field Performances

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wright is the No. 1 recruit out of the state of California, and the Ducks will have geography on their side in their attempt to flip Wright. Wright is the No. 2 cornerback recruit in the country and the No. 10 overall recruit according to 247Sports.

Wright earned his No. 1 ranking in the state of California for both his play on the field and his abilities as a track runner. Wright finished his junior season with 25 tackles, seven pass breakups, two sacks, and one forced fumble in seven games. Wight has turned heads with his abilities on the track, and ran a 10.69 100-meter dash and a 21.80 200-meter dash.

The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning can point to a number of cornerbacks that have come through Eugene and have gone on to be drafted in the NFL, such as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jadon Canady. The Ducks also have one of the most exciting cornerbacks in the country in Brandon Finney Jr, who is on a trajectory to be a day-one or day-two pick in the NFL Draft whenever he decided to declares.

According to On3 college football analyst Adam Gorney, the Ducks and Lanning are actively trying to flip Wright away from the Georgia Bulldogs. Gorney reported that Oregon cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood recently visited Wright for an in home visit and that the Ducks are going all out to try and get Wright's commitment.

Wright Would Become Crown Jewel of Ducks 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning breaks from a huddle as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks currently have the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the 2027 On3 rankings, and if Wright does commit to the Ducks he would instantly become the crown jewel of Lanning’s 2027 recruiting class. As of now, the Ducks are the only team in the top-eight of the 2027 recruiting rankings that does not have a five-star recruit committed to their program.

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

While being able to flip Wright to the Ducks would be a win for the Ducks and their fans, as well as another feather in the cap for Lanning, they are on pace for yet another great recruiting class without Wright. The Ducks received the commitment of four-star cornerback and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama in Ai’King Hall, who is the No. 11 cornerback recruit in the country.

The Ducks will be in the race for Wright, but with Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. on the roster and Ai’King Hall joining the program in a little more than a year from now, the Ducks should be set in the secondary for years to come.

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