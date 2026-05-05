Five-Star Oregon Target Marcus Fakatou Makes Recruiting Announcement

EUGENE, Ore. – One of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2027 class revealed his finalists on Monday, and the announcement could have a big impact on the Oregon Ducks.

Five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou narrowed his list of schools down to five. The Ducks are the only remaining West Coast team contending for the Riverside, California, recruit.

Five-Star Recruit Marcus Fakatou’s Recruiting Finalists

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defensive lineman is down to the Ducks, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Texas Longhorns, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, according to Rivals recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett.

Fakatou is the No. 2 defensive lineman, the No. 3 player in California and the No. 27 overall recruit, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. The USC Trojans were another team pushing for Fakatou, but weren’t on his list of finalists.

The five-star totaled 69 tackles in 2025, including 17 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles for Sierra Canyon. He’s listed at 6-7 and 275 pounds and younger than some of the other recruits in 2027 as a recruit who reclassified.

Impact on Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Class

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks have multiple commitments along the defensive line for the 2027 class. Coach Dan Lanning’s class currently includes four-star recruits Zane Rowe, Cameron Pritchett and Rashad Streets, who all played primarily at the edge rusher position in high school.

Fakatou is another recruit who’s mainly played edge, but is experienced at the defensive tackle spot as well. Lanning and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti’s starting unit is set to head to the NFL Draft at the conclusion of the 2026 season. They’ll lose a couple of other defensive linemen who run out of eligibility, so the 2027 class is critical for the program’s future at the position.

Even with the talent the Ducks already have in the 2027 class, there should be plenty of opportunities for players like Fakatou to earn key roles for the program in the future.

Where Teams Stand in Marcus Fakatou’s Recruitment

Head coach Marcus Freeman during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame and Ohio State made strong impressions on Fakatou when he made recent unofficial recruiting visits. He recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that the Buckeyes are the frontrunners, but the Fighting Irish aren’t far behind.

Texas and Georgia are the two SEC schools in the mix, and they also seem to be strong contenders. Fakatou listed the Ducks outside of his top three, so they’ll have to battle to rise in his standings. Oregon does host Fakatou for an official visit on June 12.

Fakatou’s unofficial visits all seemed to make big impressions on him. Oregon, at one point after his spring unofficial visit, seemed to be his leader. A huge official visit will be needed to jump back to the top of his list.

The Ducks are set to host dozens of recruits on campus in the month of June. Lanning recently made major recruiting splashes in the month of April to rise within the top-10 of the recruiting class standings after earning six commitments. June provides the program with the opportunity to rise even further by impressing players like Fakatou when they come back to Eugene.

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