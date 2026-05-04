Oregon Recruiting Target Turns Heads With Summer Visit Schedule

EUGENE, Ore. – The 2027 recruiting cycle is beginning to shape up to be an impressive class for the Oregon Ducks. With more recruits announcing their collegiate commitments, the Ducks are determining which available players to target next.

Three-star defensive lineman Aniti Paiva is a recruit who appears to be emerging on Oregon’s radar midway through the cycle.

Oregon Ducks Enter Aniti Paiva’s Recruitment

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti recently made the trip to Draper, Utah, to visit Paiva at Skyline High School. Paiva posted a picture alongside Tuioti on social media and spoke to Rivals’ Greg Biggins after the visit.

“He said he likes how I move and they’re losing seven defensive linemen after this coming season, and he’s looking at guys like me,” Paiva told Biggins. “They haven’t offered yet, but I’m definitely interested and plan to get out there.”

Paiva is a 6-3, 300-pound nose guard who would add a strong, physical presence to the Ducks’ defensive line. Oregon is set to lose its starting defensive line and some depth at the end of the 2026 season, with players running out of eligibility. The Ducks’ current 2027 class features edge rushers, so adding a nose guard like Paiva might be a priority.

Defensive Line Recruit Aniti Paiva Sets Summer Schedule

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes notes during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Arizona Wildcats are the two programs that Paiva currently has official visits locked in with. Penn State is considered the frontrunner in his recruitment, but teams like the Boise State Broncos and Utah State Aggies were previously involved in his recruitment. The Arkansas Razorbacks, the San Diego State Aztecs and the Oregon State Beavers are other teams that are setting up unofficial visits or at-home visits.

Paiva posted on Apr. 7 that the Ducks invited him to their Oregon Elite Camp on June 3 at Autzen Stadium. While Oregon hasn’t extended an offer yet, if Paiva continues to visit with them and build connections, there could be an offer on the way.

The Ducks would have to put in work to stand out over the Nittany Lions in search of Paiva’s commitment. They do have the advantage of being closer to where he competes in Utah, and the opportunity to fill lost depth on the defensive line might be enticing.

Oregon Defensive Line Recruiting Targets

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti calls to players during a practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Sports Oregon Footballspring Practice | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been visiting with recruits across the country since the Ducks’ spring practices ended. Official visits are beginning in Eugene in late May and throughout June, with several defensive line recruits coming to Oregon.

Among the defensive linemen the Ducks are targeting is five-star Marcus Fakatou, who’s set to make his official visit from June 12-14. Four-star official visits include Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, Kasi Currie and Brayden Parks.

The program additionally hosted multiple defensive line recruits for unofficial visits in April, including three-star Moa Brown and four-star Cory Cunningham.

The Ducks have a plethora of options within the 2027 recruiting class to add to their defensive line, but it’ll be a matter of finding the right fit and securing a commitment.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.