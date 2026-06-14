Oregon Ducks Safety Commit Standing Out at OT7 Finals

Though the Oregon Ducks have suffered some recruiting losses with defensive line prospects,the current Ducks committed to play in Eugene continue to bring in accolades.

Fresh off a highlight performance at a seven on seven tournament for top high school talent, another Duck recently earned an invitation to a massive high school event.

Jenks' Semaj Stanford celebrates a touchdown during the high school football game between Norman North and Jenks at Harve Collins Field in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Semaj Stanford Gets Invite to All-American Bowl

Four-star safety from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Semaj Stanford was not only a shining star on a national broadcast at the OT7 Finals at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, he also received an invite to the Navy All-American Bowl.

Prior to the announcement of his inclusion in the All-American Bowl, Stanford put in an impressive performance, including an endzone interception.

In fact, Stanford was declared as one of the top performers for day two of OT7 from Rival's Charles Powers.

"Stanford quickly read the 2028 quarterback‘s eyes and broke on the football, elevating to come down with the interception in a crowd of players. The play encapsulates much of what we see from Stanford’s skill set on Friday nights that makes him a top 100 prospect from Rivals. Stanford was competitive throughout the day patrolling center field, continuing to show his wide range as a cover safety," Powers wrote of Stanford.

Bixby's Kordell Gouldsby runs past Jenks' Ace Gilliam, left, and Semaj Stanford as he returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the Class 6A-1 high school football championship game between Bixby and Jenks at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

An Invite to the All-American Bowl

For Stanford, he joins a number of recent Oregon defensive recruits participating at the prestigious bowl:

2025 safety Devin Jackson

2025 safety Trey McNutt

2025 cornerback Dorian Brew

2025 edge Tobi Haastrup

2024 safety Aaron Flowers

2024 defensive lineman Jericho Johnson

2024 linebacker Brayden Platt

2024 linebacker Kamar Mothudi

2024 defensive lineman Xadavien Sims

An invitation to the All-American Bowl is a sign that Stanford may have a lengthy college career ahead of him.

"I've been dreaming about it since I was a little kid," Stanford said during the NBC Sports broadcast. "Like you said, all those guys you named - Jeremiah Smith. Just putting my name in one of those forms, slots right there is big."

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Semaj Stanford's Resume

Committing to the Ducks in April, 247 Sports lists Stanford as the No. 3 safety in the class of 2027 and the No. 3 athlete out of Oklahoma. Recruited by Oregon's defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, Stanford chose the Ducks out of 40 offers, including his top three with Texas and Georgia. He took a single official visit to Oregon on May 29, a month after his commitment.

Stanford put in 109 tackles, five interceptions with two returned touchdown interceptions included, two forced fumbles and two kick blocks, which led Broken Arrow to finish 9-3 and reach the Oklahoma 6A-I state semifinals. He also competes in short sprint events in track and field.

As one of Oregon's higher-rated recruits, he continues the Ducks' recruiting trend of bringing in top defensive backs, like five-star safety Jett Washington and four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin in the class of 2026. With Stanford already turning heads, he appears to be next in line for a chace to break through the depth of Oregon's defensive backfield.

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