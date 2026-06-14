Oregon Ducks Safety Commit Standing Out at OT7 Finals
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Though the Oregon Ducks have suffered some recruiting losses with defensive line prospects,the current Ducks committed to play in Eugene continue to bring in accolades.
Fresh off a highlight performance at a seven on seven tournament for top high school talent, another Duck recently earned an invitation to a massive high school event.
Semaj Stanford Gets Invite to All-American Bowl
Four-star safety from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Semaj Stanford was not only a shining star on a national broadcast at the OT7 Finals at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, he also received an invite to the Navy All-American Bowl.
Prior to the announcement of his inclusion in the All-American Bowl, Stanford put in an impressive performance, including an endzone interception.
In fact, Stanford was declared as one of the top performers for day two of OT7 from Rival's Charles Powers.
"Stanford quickly read the 2028 quarterback‘s eyes and broke on the football, elevating to come down with the interception in a crowd of players. The play encapsulates much of what we see from Stanford’s skill set on Friday nights that makes him a top 100 prospect from Rivals. Stanford was competitive throughout the day patrolling center field, continuing to show his wide range as a cover safety," Powers wrote of Stanford.
An Invite to the All-American Bowl
For Stanford, he joins a number of recent Oregon defensive recruits participating at the prestigious bowl:
2025 safety Devin Jackson
2025 safety Trey McNutt
2025 cornerback Dorian Brew
2025 edge Tobi Haastrup
2024 safety Aaron Flowers
2024 defensive lineman Jericho Johnson
2024 linebacker Brayden Platt
2024 linebacker Kamar Mothudi
2024 defensive lineman Xadavien Sims
An invitation to the All-American Bowl is a sign that Stanford may have a lengthy college career ahead of him.
"I've been dreaming about it since I was a little kid," Stanford said during the NBC Sports broadcast. "Like you said, all those guys you named - Jeremiah Smith. Just putting my name in one of those forms, slots right there is big."
Semaj Stanford's Resume
Committing to the Ducks in April, 247 Sports lists Stanford as the No. 3 safety in the class of 2027 and the No. 3 athlete out of Oklahoma. Recruited by Oregon's defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, Stanford chose the Ducks out of 40 offers, including his top three with Texas and Georgia. He took a single official visit to Oregon on May 29, a month after his commitment.
Stanford put in 109 tackles, five interceptions with two returned touchdown interceptions included, two forced fumbles and two kick blocks, which led Broken Arrow to finish 9-3 and reach the Oklahoma 6A-I state semifinals. He also competes in short sprint events in track and field.
As one of Oregon's higher-rated recruits, he continues the Ducks' recruiting trend of bringing in top defensive backs, like five-star safety Jett Washington and four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin in the class of 2026. With Stanford already turning heads, he appears to be next in line for a chace to break through the depth of Oregon's defensive backfield.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.