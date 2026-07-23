The Biggest Concern Nobody Is Talking About for Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks fans have dreams that this will be the year they finally win the national championship. Expectations are high for the Ducks to do just that, and they are considered among the top contenders with one of the most talented returning rosters, which features star quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Dante Moore.

Some believe that with all this returning talent, including the addition of talented newcomers from the transfer portal and recruiting, 2026 will finally be the year the Ducks lift the national championship trophy.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) stands in the pocket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, history has shown that things can go wrong for the Ducks, and despite the offensive firepower, Oregon has a few concerns heading into the 2026 season. While the concerns include playing under two new coordinators and having a new-look offensive line, there is one concern that isn’t getting as much attention as it deserves.

How Oregon's Defense Performs in Big Games

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Ducks' defense has made major strides in its four-year tenure under coach Dan Lanning, its performance at times led to major losses for Oregon in past seasons, especially in its last two appearances in the College Football Playoff.

With the Ducks entering the season as a national championship contender and one of the teams with the best odds to make the CFP out of the Big Ten, defensive play must not be overlooked in these key matchups.

In Oregon’s last two CFP losses, which both came to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and Indiana Hoosiers (2025), the Ducks' defense allowed 40-plus points in both games.

The last thing Ducks fans want to happen this season is for their defense to fall flat when it matters most and be eliminated by another team that goes on to win the national championship. Following the departure of Tosh Lupoi to become the new coach of the California Golden Bears, Chris Hampton steps in as the Ducks' new defensive coordinator and faces massive expectations.

Key Defensive Players Oregon Will Rely On

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks look to rely on several key players in their biggest road games against the USC Trojans (Sept. 26) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31). Two of those players are in the Ducks' secondary, including sophomore star cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer safety Koi Perich.

Finney Jr. rose to stardom for his performance in the Ducks' 23-0 shutout win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl, in which he recorded six total tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perich arrives as one of the top players from the transfer portal after two seasons with the Golden Gophers, totaling 128 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Moving to the linebacker position and the Ducks' defensive line, Nasir Wyatt, Teitum Tuioti, Matayo Uiagalelei, A’Mauri Washington, and Bear Alexander are also players who will be worth watching throughout the season and play a major role in the performance of Oregon’s defense.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.