Oregon Ducks Safety Depth Chart After Dillon Thieneman Drafted in the First Round

Former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman took a significant step in achieving his NFL dreams after being selected by the Chicago Bears with No. 25 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While Thieneman embarks on a career with the Bears, what does Oregon's depth chart look like without the star safety on the roster?

Oregon Ducks Safety Depth Chart

Oregon safety Aaron Flowers was Thieneman's running mate in the back end of the Ducks' defense, and Flowers looks to be one of the leaders of the unit entering his third year in the program.

Oregon's Aaron Flowers, right, breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin’s Vinny Anthony II during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium Oct. 25, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flowers had a breakout season in 2025, ending the year with 70 combined tackles, one interception, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. With still some room to grow in coverage, Flowers taking the next step in his development could turn Oregon's secondary into one of the best in the country.

The Ducks have other safeties on the roster, including Alabama transfer Peyton Woodyard and former five-star recruit Jett Washington. Additionally, Oregon safety Trey McNutt, a former five-star recruit as well, missed his entire freshman year after breaking his leg during fall camp. With a full season to recover, McNutt could have a breakout year come fall.

However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks also made some key additions to the safety room by way of the transfer portal.

Oregon Ducks Add Two Transfer Portal Safeties

Ducks added two safeties in the transfer portal back in January, former Baylor safety Carl Williams IV and former Minnesota safety Koi Perich.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perich was named a FWAA Freshman All-American after bursting onto the scene with the Gophers in 2024. He finished his freshman year at Minnesota with 46 combined tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and the most interceptions in the Big Ten with five. Perich's production for the Golden Gophers increased in 2025, totaling 82 tackles, and he became one of the top safeties available after announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Depending on how he performs in the Ducks defense, Perich could follow a similar career path to Thieneman, who only played one season at Oregon before declaring for the NFL Draft as an underclassman.

As for Williams, he also has two years of eligibility left after an injury forced him to miss almost the entire 2025 season. Williams has appeared in nine games over the past two years, so the Ducks could be looking to ease him in back from injury.

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Carl Williams IV (5) lines up during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Still, Williams' experience is a plus addition to Oregon's safety room after losing a first-round NFL Draft talent like Thieneman.

Oregon Ducks Fielding Elite Secondary

With rising sophomore Brandon Finney Jr. returning at cornerback, the Ducks could have one of the best secondaries in the country with a safety rotation of Flowers, Perich, and Williams. Meanwhile, Oregon cornerback Ify Obidegwu looks to build upon a productive redshirt freshman season.

Still, the Ducks have some question marks in the back end thanks to the departures of Thieneman as well as nickel defender Jadon Canady.

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