Oregon Football Defensive Depth Chart Prediction With Transfer, Recruiting Additions

EUGENE, Ore. – The announcement that the Oregon Ducks’ entire starting defensive line from the 2025 season would return in 2026 provided the team’s hopes of another deep postseason run with a huge boost.

But outside of the defensive line, Oregon undergoes some notable changes with both starters and depth.

Below is a prediction of what the Ducks’ defensive depth chart will look like after recruiting additions and transfer portal changes.

Linebackers

Oregon inside linebackers Bryce Boettcher, right, and Jerry Mixon celebrate after a forced fumble as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starters: Jerry Mixon, Devon Jackson

Key Backups: Gavin Nix, Tristan Phillips, Brayden Platt, Braylon Hodge



The Ducks return 2025 starter Jerry Mixon, but lost veteran leader Bryce Boettcher to the NFL Draft. If Mixon returns to his starting role as predicted, that leaves an open spot in the starting lineup.

Devon Jackson is the veteran option at the position, totaling 41 tackles in 2025. He’s been a contender to start the last couple of seasons and could seize his opportunity in 2026. Outside of the two upperclassmen returners, freshmen Tristan Phillips and Braylon Hodge have the opportunity to secure important rotational roles.

Gavin Nix and Brayden Platt also come back after spending time in the linebacker room last season and will also contend for starting roles.

Edge Rushers

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) sacks Montana State Bobcats quarterback Justin Lamson (8) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Starters: Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti

Key Backups: Bleu Dantzler, Nasir Wyatt, Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones, Elijah Rushing

Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti return on the edges as a combination that can be lethal for opposing offenses. Tuioti comes off a career season in 2025, where he recorded 9.5 sacks and totaled 68 tackles. Uiagelelei built off his career-high 10.5 sacks in 2024 with six in 2025.

The duo could be on its way to another dominant season. Outside of Tuioti and Uiagalelei, Bleu Dantzler, Nasir Wyatt, Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones and Elijah Rushing should all be top rotational pieces.

Dantzler, an Oregon State transfer, stood out at the Spring Game and enters his redshirt freshman season. Wyatt flashed potential in his freshman season with 11 tackles, three sacks and a fumble, and should be rewarded with a key role.

Jones enters as a highly-touted recruit and could see some snaps, while Rushing may finally have his opportunity to break out as a redshirt sophomore.

Defensive Linemen

Starters: Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington

Key Backups: Aydin Breland, Matthew Johnson, D’Antre Robinson

Among the biggest NFL decisions the Ducks received in the offseason were from the defensive line. Both Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington were projected to be Day 1 or Day 2 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and now they have the potential to turn themselves into surefire first-round selections with big seasons in 2026.

Outside of the projected starters, redshirt sophomore Aydin Breland is a player who enters the season with a lot of buzz. Mixon said after the Spring Game that the coaches pointed to Breland as the player who made the most improvement in the offseason.

Matthew Johnson is a player entering his redshirt freshman season and could find himself in a rotational role. Meanwhile, there's D’Antre Robinson and Jerome Robinson, who both filled the depth the program lost to the transfer portal.

Safeties

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Starters: Koi Perich, Aaron Flowers

Key Backups: Peyton Woodyard, Trey McNutt, Jett Washington, Xavier Lherisse

Aaron Flowers returns after starting a year ago, while the Ducks lost junior starter Dillon Thieneman to the NFL Draft. Like tight ends Jamari Johnson stepping in for Kenyon Sadiq on the offensive side of things, transfer Koi Perich could fill a similar role to Thieneman and end up in being an NFL first-round selection.

Perich transferred from the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where he showed his potential to be a top player at his position in both the Big Ten and nationally. Perich and Flowers should be locks to start, but Peyton Woodyard filled a key role in 2025, and it shouldn’t be any different in 2026.

Trey McNutt missed his true freshman season due to injury, but was a five-star recruit. If he plays as he did in high school and the recent Spring Game, it’ll be hard to keep him off the field.

Then there’s the true freshmen of Jett Washington and Xavier Lherisse. Washington comes in as the higher-ranked recruit of the two, but Lherisse generated praise in the spring season.

Cornerbacks

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) makes the interception in front of Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (3) during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Starters: Brandon Finney Jr., Ify Obidegwu, Carl Williams IV

Key Backups: Na’eem Offord, Dorian Brew, Aaron Scott. Jr., Davon Benjamin

Brandon Finney Jr. was one of the nation’s top freshmen on the defensive side of the field in 2025. Meanwhile, Ify Obidegwu had a career year as a starter. Both should continue to grow in 2026 and hold onto their starting positions.

Oregon also lost Jadon Canady, who ran out of eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft after his season as a starter in Eugene. Carl Williams IV transfers from the Baylor Bears as a redshirt junior and is a strong contender to start at nickel.

Williams only saw the field once in 2025, but totaled 56 tackles, three pass deflections, a sack, two forced fumbles and an interception in his first two years of college. Not only could Williams earn a starting spot, but he’s also a player who could break out at Oregon.

Behind the trio, there’s two younger cornerbacks in Na’eem Offord and Dorian Brew who could have career seasons, a blue-chip recruit in Davon Benjamin and another transfer with potential in Aaron Scott Jr. All four should see time on the field at some point in 2026.

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