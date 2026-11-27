The No. 12 Oregon Ducks have spent the last month fighting their way back into the College Football Playoff conversation, and now they have one more test standing between them and a potential trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Oregon will host No. 24 Washington on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Autzen Stadium in the 119th meeting between the longtime rivals. The Ducks enter the regular-season finale riding a four-game winning streak after a 45-7 road victory over Michigan State, while Washington is coming off one of its biggest wins of the season after upsetting No. 6 Indiana 27-24 in overtime.

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch celebrates following an overtime victory against the Indiana Hoosiers at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stakes could not be much higher for either side. A win would put Oregon in an extremely favorable position to secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, where a conference title would guarantee the Ducks an automatic College Football Playoff berth.

Even without winning the conference championship, advancing to Indianapolis would give Oregon another opportunity to strengthen its postseason résumé and make a case for an at-large bid.

However, Washington is not coming to Eugene simply to play out the final game of its regular season. The Huskies have won four of their last five games and now have an opportunity to close out the year by knocking off two top-15 opponents in consecutive weeks. The Huskies have already played spoiler in front of their own crowd against Indiana. Now, they have the opportunity to do the same thing on the road against their biggest rival.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT

Location: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, Oregon

TV: NBC

Fans can watch the game live on NBC through traditional cable or satellite providers, over-the-air local broadcasts or via live TV streaming services that carry NBC (such as Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV), as well as stream through Peacock or the NBC Sports digital platforms.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets supporters in the stands after winning over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

Spread: Oregon -13.5 (-110) | Washington +13.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 51.5 points (Over -102 / Under -118)

Moneyline: Oregon -625 | Washington +455

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview:

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass during the first half against Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden (3) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Washington's recent success, Oregon enters as a significant favorite. The Ducks have found their rhythm on both sides of the football, quarterback Dylan Raiola has settled into the offense, and Dan Lanning's team is playing some of its best football at the right time.

After starting the year 4-3, including a difficult stretch that featured losses to UCLA and Illinois, Oregon looked like it was losing its grip on the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Ducks have responded with four consecutive victories.

Now sitting at 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten play, Oregon is ranked No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and has a legitimate opportunity to play its way into the postseason.

The Ducks do not completely control their own destiny in the Big Ten Championship race, but a victory over Washington would put them in an extremely favorable position. Oregon would clinch a spot in Indianapolis with a win and either a UCLA victory over USC or losses by both Indiana and Iowa. There are additional clinching scenarios involving the outcomes of all three games, but the bottom line is that a win Saturday would leave Oregon needing very little help.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks fans wave a sign supporting Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning after their win over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Even if the Ducks advance to Indianapolis and fall short of winning the conference title, they would still have an opportunity to earn an at-large bid.

Oregon already owns victories over USC, Ohio State and Nebraska, all of whom are currently ranked in the CFP top 25. The Ducks also defeated Boise State, which is projected to receive the Group of Six automatic bid. Their 2026 opponents have combined for a 76-46 record, which gives Oregon one of the more challenging schedules in the country.

While Oregon is fighting for its postseason future, Washington has a different kind of opportunity in front of it.

The Huskies enter Saturday with a 7-4 overall record and a 4-4 mark in Big Ten play. Although they are no longer in contention for a conference championship, they have put together a strong finish to the season and have won four of their last five games.

Nov 7, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch reacts following a two-point conversion against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington's victory over the Hoosiers was particularly significant, especially considering Indiana entered the matchup as the defending national champion. The Huskies handed Indiana a damaging loss in front of its home crowd. Now, they get another opportunity to do exactly that.

A Washington victory would not only give the Huskies consecutive wins over ranked opponents but would also potentially derail Oregon's hopes of reaching the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Huskies have plenty of offensive talent to make that possibility interesting. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has been the centerpiece of Washington's offense throughout the season, throwing for 2,182 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding another 361 rushing yards and three scores. His ability to create plays with his legs makes him a difficult quarterback to prepare for.

Despite Washington's upset over Indiana, oddsmakers have installed Oregon as a nearly two-touchdown favorite.

Since the loss to Illinois, Oregon has completely turned things around, winning four straight games and outscoring its opponents 151-68 during that stretch. The Ducks have scored at least 31 points in every game, including 41 points against Ohio State and 45 against Michigan State.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More importantly, the offense has become increasingly consistent under quarterback Dylan Raiola.

After taking over for Moore following his season-ending concussion in Week 4, Raiola experienced some growing pains as he adjusted to the offense and his new teammates. However, the junior transfer has looked more comfortable over the last month.

Over Oregon's four-game winning streak, Raiola has completed 88 of 133 passes for 1,168 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His 292 passing yards per game during that stretch rank ninth nationally.

The Ducks also have a significant advantage offensively when comparing the two teams' overall production. Oregon averages 34.8 points and 426.1 yards per game, compared to Washington's 25.9 points and 368.6 yards.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed just seven points in each of their last two games.

There is no question that Oregon has more to lose Saturday, but the Ducks also have a clear advantage in several key statistical categories.

Washington has earned its opportunity to play spoiler after an impressive victory over Indiana, but Oregon has looked like a completely different team over the last month. With the added advantage of playing at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks have every reason to feel confident heading into Saturday's rivalry matchup.

Washington has already proven it can ruin a contender's season. Now, Oregon has to make sure it does not become the Huskies' next victim.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.