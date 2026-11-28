EUGENE - Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola may be a transfer, but he gets it. Washington week means something different in Eugene, and this year a win over the Huskies would likely put the Ducks in the 2026 Big Ten Championship Game.

By the time Oregon kicks off Saturday night, Raiola and the Ducks should know almost exactly what they're playing for. By then, most of the Big Ten results that decide Oregon's path to Indianapolis will be final.

Dylan Raiola's Comments On Oregon's Big Ten Title Path

Raiola made sure to acknowledge the situation right away.

Oregon ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

"I think consciously we'll know what's going on. But that's the best part is when the ball's kicked off, all the emotion, all the hate, everything's just like 'All right, it's football now. You got to focus on football.' And I think at the end of the day, if we keep it that, we'll like the result," Raiola said.

It's the type of honest comment that shows the leader that Raiola is: direct and focused.

"I know it sounds cliche, but. If we make it harder than it is, like, that's where we fall into trouble. So keep it simple," Raiola continued.

Oregon beat Michigan State on Friday last week, so the Ducks spent Saturday watching the rest of the Big Ten, including Washington's overtime upset of Indiana. Raiola said there's no point pretending they don't know what's at stake.

"You just got to acknowledge it, put everything out there on the front end, and then go back to work because, like, I promise you Washington wants nothing more to come in here than throw a dent in what we got going on," Raiola said.

oregon ducks receiver dakorien moore | oregon ducks on si darby winter

"So we got to come with it. I know my guys will. And honestly, they'll probably throw some punches too. So we got to be ready for a heavyweight fight," Raiola continued.

Oregon has scored at least 30 points in all four games of the winning streak, and topped 40 in two of the last three. Four games ago is when Oregon made the switch to analyst Jay Johnson calling plays, after letting go of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

Big Ten Championship, College Football Playoff Implications

No. 12 Oregon (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) hosts No. 24 Washington (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) at Autzen Stadium on Senior Day. The Ducks will take on the Huskies at 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game is scheduled to be broadcast on NBC.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon has won four straight and has become one of the most interesting parts of the College Football Playoff conversation.

After the Ducks' third loss of the season four weeks ago, they had only a two percent chance of making the College Football Playoff. Now, the Ducks have a 63.6 percent chance to make the playoff, the best chances of any Big Ten team, per ESPN.

Oregon has two possible paths to the Big Ten Championship Game and they both start with beating Washington. That's no small task: the Huskies are coming off an overtime upset of Indiana.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With a win over Washington, Oregon clinches a spot in the Big Ten title game if any one of these happens:

- UCLA beats USC: it's Oregon vs. UCLA in the Big Ten Championship Game

- UCLA loses to USC, Indiana beats Purdue: It's Oregon vs. Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game

If USC and Purdue win, Oregon does not make the Big Ten Championship Game.

When are these games played?

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT: USC at UCLA. This is the big one. If UCLA wins, Oregon is in with a win over Washington.

Saturday, 4 p.m. PT: Purdue at Indiana. This game starts 30 minutes before Oregon kicks off, so it will still be going on while the Ducks play.

Dylan Raiola is ready for his first Oregon-Washington game 🦆



"I promise you Washington wants nothing more to come in here and throw a dent in what we got going on."



Raiola says the Ducks have to be ready for a "heavyweight fight" Saturday night.https://t.co/DebKoCPnaa pic.twitter.com/A8f8lznH3u — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 26, 2026

The Ducks control a lot more of their fate now than they did a month ago when they were 4-3 after a loss to unranked Illinois.

Dylan Raiola Pulls Back Curtain On His Film-Watching Habits

Raiola is playing his best football at the right time. He has seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over Oregon's last three games.

Raiola shed a little light into what goes into his game prep, and it starts in the film room where he watches every Oregon game at least three times. The first time he watches for the big plays, the second time he is searching for the negatives and the third time he makes notes for how to attack the next week.

"I don't get caught up in, 'All right, well, I got to throw for X amount of yards or X amount of touchdowns.' If I focus on my process, which I've learned how to sharpen, a pretty good amount, I think everything takes care of itself," Raiola said.

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