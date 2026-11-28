Dylan Raiola's Message for Oregon With a Big Ten Championship Berth on the Line
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EUGENE - Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola may be a transfer, but he gets it. Washington week means something different in Eugene, and this year a win over the Huskies would likely put the Ducks in the 2026 Big Ten Championship Game.
By the time Oregon kicks off Saturday night, Raiola and the Ducks should know almost exactly what they're playing for. By then, most of the Big Ten results that decide Oregon's path to Indianapolis will be final.
Dylan Raiola's Comments On Oregon's Big Ten Title Path
Raiola made sure to acknowledge the situation right away.
"I think consciously we'll know what's going on. But that's the best part is when the ball's kicked off, all the emotion, all the hate, everything's just like 'All right, it's football now. You got to focus on football.' And I think at the end of the day, if we keep it that, we'll like the result," Raiola said.
It's the type of honest comment that shows the leader that Raiola is: direct and focused.
"I know it sounds cliche, but. If we make it harder than it is, like, that's where we fall into trouble. So keep it simple," Raiola continued.
Oregon beat Michigan State on Friday last week, so the Ducks spent Saturday watching the rest of the Big Ten, including Washington's overtime upset of Indiana. Raiola said there's no point pretending they don't know what's at stake.
"You just got to acknowledge it, put everything out there on the front end, and then go back to work because, like, I promise you Washington wants nothing more to come in here than throw a dent in what we got going on," Raiola said.
"So we got to come with it. I know my guys will. And honestly, they'll probably throw some punches too. So we got to be ready for a heavyweight fight," Raiola continued.
Oregon has scored at least 30 points in all four games of the winning streak, and topped 40 in two of the last three. Four games ago is when Oregon made the switch to analyst Jay Johnson calling plays, after letting go of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.
Big Ten Championship, College Football Playoff Implications
No. 12 Oregon (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) hosts No. 24 Washington (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) at Autzen Stadium on Senior Day. The Ducks will take on the Huskies at 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game is scheduled to be broadcast on NBC.
Oregon has won four straight and has become one of the most interesting parts of the College Football Playoff conversation.
After the Ducks' third loss of the season four weeks ago, they had only a two percent chance of making the College Football Playoff. Now, the Ducks have a 63.6 percent chance to make the playoff, the best chances of any Big Ten team, per ESPN.
Oregon has two possible paths to the Big Ten Championship Game and they both start with beating Washington. That's no small task: the Huskies are coming off an overtime upset of Indiana.
With a win over Washington, Oregon clinches a spot in the Big Ten title game if any one of these happens:
- UCLA beats USC: it's Oregon vs. UCLA in the Big Ten Championship Game
- UCLA loses to USC, Indiana beats Purdue: It's Oregon vs. Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game
If USC and Purdue win, Oregon does not make the Big Ten Championship Game.
When are these games played?
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT: USC at UCLA. This is the big one. If UCLA wins, Oregon is in with a win over Washington.
Saturday, 4 p.m. PT: Purdue at Indiana. This game starts 30 minutes before Oregon kicks off, so it will still be going on while the Ducks play.
The Ducks control a lot more of their fate now than they did a month ago when they were 4-3 after a loss to unranked Illinois.
Dylan Raiola Pulls Back Curtain On His Film-Watching Habits
Raiola is playing his best football at the right time. He has seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over Oregon's last three games.
Raiola shed a little light into what goes into his game prep, and it starts in the film room where he watches every Oregon game at least three times. The first time he watches for the big plays, the second time he is searching for the negatives and the third time he makes notes for how to attack the next week.
"I don't get caught up in, 'All right, well, I got to throw for X amount of yards or X amount of touchdowns.' If I focus on my process, which I've learned how to sharpen, a pretty good amount, I think everything takes care of itself," Raiola said.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus