One Recruiting Advantage for Dan Lanning at Oregon's Spring Game

The Oregon Ducks will have their spring game on April 25, and as usual it is expected to be one of the busiest recruiting weekends of the year for coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.

Lanning and the Ducks have done an excellent job of keeping in touch with former Oregon players, including those who have played before Lanning took over the program, and several are expected back in Eugene for the spring game at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Ducks Legends as Recruiters

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks former players (from left) Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) pose after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ducks have used former players to help with the recruiting efforts of high-profile visits before, such a current Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who came to Eugene last year to welcome five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell. While Cantwell eventually chose the Miami Hurricanes, it stressed the importance of having current NFL players return to Eugene to help with recruiting.

With the spring game just around the corner, the Ducks have announced that four former players who once called Eugene home will return to Autzen Stadium as honorary coaches. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson, New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir will all return home for the weekend.

While the role that each of the four former Ducks will play is unclear as of now, in the past honorary coaches have called multiple plays for each team during the spring game. However, the biggest thing those four former Ducks can offer is some help on the recruiting front for Lanning.

Multiple High-Profile Recruits Expected in Eugene for Spring Game

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The spring game has been continuously the busiest recruiting weekend of the entire calendar year for the Ducks, and the 2026 spring game is looking to be no different than prior years. Four-star offensive lineman recruit Ismael Camara will be in Autzen Stadium for the spring game.

Four-star defensive lineman recruit Kasi Currie is expected to be in Autzen Stadium for the spring game, and that's where Thibodeaux could play a big role. Thibodeaux will be able to point to his development in Eugene as a major factor as to why he was a first round pick in the NFL Draft, and why he has continued to be one of the better defensive lineman in the NFL.

Currie, who stands at 6-5, is the No. 2 ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2027 according to On3. The Ducks currently have the No. 10 ranked recruiting class for 2027, and a verbal commitment from Currie after the spring game could launch them into potentially the top-five.

How to Watch the Oregon Ducks Spring Game

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning departs during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on the campus of the University of Oregon on Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks spring game will start at 1:00 p.m. PT on April 25 and can be watched on the Big Ten Network. The spring game will give Oregon fans their first look at new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and their first look at new quarterback coach Koa Ka'ai.

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