Former Oregon Star Jordan James' Underrated Big Ten Legacy

The running backs in college football continue to evolve and show up in major ways, as the rushing attack is better than ever. With many running backs representing the Big Ten teams, there are five who have stood out the most since 2019, according to PFSN College Football.

Jordan James Makes The Top-Five Cut Since 2019

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Jordan James (RB14) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images | Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Former Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James ranked on the list at No. 4, and he was surrounded by some of the greatest running backs in the Big Ten conference in recent seasons. After his Oregon career, James was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

James is one of the better running backs in Oregon history, as he has been able to accomplish some of the best single-season marks from any player in the Big Ten

His final season of college, as well as his only year playing in the Big Ten, was capped with 1,267 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He was the running back for the Ducks who made the most of his carries in that season, and he finished with an average of 5.4 yards per carry.

Oregon running back Jordan James cathces a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James is also one of the better players the Ducks have had when it comes to the receiving factor of the game. He wasn't very efficient when it comes to scoring when receiving the ball, but he did average 8 yards per reception, which is worth noting, considering the majority of the plays that a running back gets the ball are around the line of scrimmage. This means that he was able to turn upfield for a good gain.

James finished his rushing career with 2,215 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. It is also worth mentioning that he averaged 5.7 yards per carry after an electric year two of playing and averaged 7.1 yards per carry. In the receiving game, he had one career touchdown, while also finishing with 347 yards.

Who Else Ranks on the List

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Jordan James (RB14) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

James leads Woody Marks, who is a former running back for the USC Trojans. Marks joins right behind the former Ducks star running back with a grade of 92.4, which is just 2.0 behind James, who enters the list with a rating of 94.4.

James trails behind three solid running backs, as he trails behind the No. 1 player on the list, Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (99.6). The other running backs on the list are Ohio State Buckeyes alumni J.K. Dobbins (98.4) and Nebraska running back alumni Emmett Johnson (95.9).

The Ducks will hope for a solid running back in the 2026 season, as they have a run-by-committee offense. They will have a chance to be really good, but it is unknown if any of the running backs on the roster will ever see a career as James did, which was capped off just two seasons ago.

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