How the Oregon Ducks' Schedule Compares to the Big Ten's Toughest

The Oregon Ducks' quest to win their first national championship in program history in 2026 will require them to go through a difficult Big Ten schedule that includes marquee matchups at Autzen Stadium and on the road.

According to a recent ranking by CBS Sports, Oregon has the No. 11-ranked toughest 2026 schedule for top College Football Playoff contenders after spring practices. The Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 3), Michigan Wolverines (No. 4), and USC Trojans (No. 8) are the three CFP contenders for the Big Ten set to have a more difficult schedule, which is potentially great news for the Ducks.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has reached the CFP in two consecutive seasons under coach Dan Lanning, and last year the team came two games short of winning the national championship, losing again to a team that ended up winning the national title, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Here’s a look at some of the games on Oregon’s 2026 schedule that will define their aspirations of returning to the CFP and winning the national championship.

Oregon's Challenges to Begin 2026 Season

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is scheduled to kick off the 2026 season at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5. While this should be a win for the Ducks, Boise State has proven to be a tough opponent for Oregon in the past. The last time the two teams met in 2024, the Ducks won a 37-34 classic against former star running back Ashton Jeanty and the Broncos.

The Ducks' week 2 matchup against North Texas transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker and the revamped Oklahoma State Cowboys, led by new coach Eric Morris in Stillwater, could be a tough challenge for Oregon early in the season.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s the week 4 matchup on the road at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the USC Trojans that will tell a lot about Oregon’s potential next season. Lanning is looking to keep his undefeated streak alive against Lincoln Riley’s Trojans and build off what was an impressive 42-27 win over USC at Autzen Stadium last season.

The quarterback duel between Oregon’s Dante Moore and USC’s Jayden Maiava could provide fans with one of the most exciting matchups early in the 2026 college football season.

Oregon's Marquee November Matchup Against Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s Nov. 7 matchup in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes not only has massive Big Ten championship and CFP implications, but it could decide who wins the Heisman Trophy race between Dante Moore and Julian Sayin, both of whom are among the top contenders for the award next season.

The Nov. 7 meeting will be the first time Oregon plays Ohio State in Columbus as a member of the Big Ten. It’ll also be the first meeting between the two since Ohio State dominated the then-unbeaten Ducks 41-21 in the Rose Bowl en route to winning the national championship. Revenge could very well be on the mind of Lanning’s Oregon group.

In November, Oregon will also face the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium, two teams that present a challenge for the Ducks. Oregon finished the regular season with an 11-1 record in 2025, with its only loss coming to the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium.

With a difficult conference slate, can the Ducks have another successful regular season and potentially win their second Big Ten championship in the last two seasons?

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