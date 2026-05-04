Oregon Ducks Fans Will Love Early Top 25 Ranking From Josh Pate

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 college football season as one of the top contenders for the College Football Playoff and the national championship. Last season, coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon group came up two games short of winning their first national championship in program history, losing to quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers 56-22 in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

While it's still a long way until the first coaches poll and AP Top 25 Poll are unveiled, it's never too early to predict where Oregon may be ranked when the Ducks kick off their 2026 season against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon's Latest Top 25 Ranking Prediction

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Josh Pate’s "The Commissioner’s Poll Rankings" from after spring practice, the Ducks are ranked No. 3 in the top 25 and are the highest-ranked Big Ten team. Other Big Ten teams ranked include the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 4), Indiana Hoosiers (No. 6), USC Trojans (No. 11), Michigan Wolverines (No. 15), Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 17), and Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 22). Three of those teams are on the Ducks' 2026 schedule.

This high ranking for Oregon won’t come as a surprise, as the return of quarterback Dante Moore and an all-around talented team has the Ducks as one of the top contenders to win the national championship next season.

The road to accomplishing that goal, however, won’t be easy, as Oregon has two challenging tests away from Eugene on its 2026 schedule against the USC Trojans (Sept. 26) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7).

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The results of these two games for the Ducks could very well decide Oregon’s chances at winning the Big Ten championship and the team's positioning in next year’s CFP. Oregon also looks to get through other games that will test them, including matchups against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (Sept. 12), Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14), and Washington Huskies (Nov. 28).

Oregon's only loss in the regular season in 2025 came against the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 11, 2025, losing 30-20 at Autzen Stadium.

Notre Dame, Texas Ranked Ahead of Oregon

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The two teams that Pate ranked ahead of the Ducks that will also be among the top favorites to win the national championship next season include the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 1) and Texas Longhorns (No. 2). Similar to Oregon with Dante Moore, both teams return star quarterbacks, including Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Texas' Arch Manning.

All three quarterbacks are among the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy next season and will be the deciding factor in their respective teams making a run at a national championship in 2026. Notre Dame and Texas both fell short of making the CFP last year, but entering the 2026 season, both have a chance to be top seeds in the 12-team bracket.

Could Oregon’s path to winning a national championship next season have to go through either Texas or Notre Dame? Only time will tell.

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