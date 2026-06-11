Tight End Transfer Markus Dixon's Path Could Mirror Another Oregon Star's

One of the few big losses the Oregon Ducks experienced in the offseason was junior starting tight end Kenyon Sadiq to the 2026 NFL Draft. Even without one of its big offensive stars in 2025, the tight end position still remains full of talent after the program reloaded through the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

With returner Jamari Johnson projected to seize the starting role, a lot of attention is on incoming five-star recruit Kendre Harrison as a key backup. But veteran transfer Markus Dixon could take a path that mirrors the one Johnson had in Eugene.

Tight End Markus Dixon’s Case as the Oregon Ducks’ Next Breakout Transfer

Clemson tight end Markus Dixon (84) during Tiger Walk outside Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sep 21, 2024 in Clemson, South Carolina, USA. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2025 season after two years with the Louisville Cardinals program, with minimal time on the field. As a redshirt sophomore, he backed up Sadiq in his first season in Eugene.

Johnson still impacted the Ducks as the second tight end in the depth chart, recording 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He had the option to declare for the NFL Draft after the season was done, but elected to return to Oregon for a season as the No. 1 projected tight end. He’s projected to be a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Johnson and Dixon appeared in five games as true freshmen, with Johnson starting at Louisville and Dixon with the Clemson Tigers, before utilizing redshirts. Johnson appeared in seven games as a redshirt freshman, while Dixon played in 10. Their paths differ in their redshirt sophomore seasons when Johnson experienced a breakout year as a transfer at Oregon, while Dixon transitioned to playing defensive end.

But with Dixon transferring to Oregon for a fresh start back at tight end, he could play a similar role to what Johnson did in 2025. Dixon has the opportunity to make impact plays as a potential backup and flash his talent under the Big Ten spotlight. With multiple years of eligibility remaining, he could also secure a starting role in the future if he elects to return for another season.

Oregon Ducks Coaches Praise Markus Dixon’s Work Ethic

Oregon’s Markus Dixon, left, signs autographs for young Duck fans during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, who previously served as the program’s tight ends coach, both fielded questions about the team’s tight end additions during the spring season.

In addition to Dixon, the Ducks added Harrison to the fold during the spring, as well as redshirt freshman and Penn State Nittany Lions transfer Andrew Olesh. When talking about Dixon, Mehringer acknowledged that he enters with more collegiate experience than the other additions.

“Markus, obviously, has been in college for a little while. He comes from a good program, and he's a bigger, older kid,” Mehringer said. “He's a 255-pound kid. He's really smart, he's tough.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a spring scrimmage, Lanning pointed to Dixon’s maturity as something that stands out.

“It probably starts with Markus as a person. He’s a guy that everyone on our team really enjoys being around. He’s very inquisitive. He wants to figure out,” Lanning said. “I saw Kenyon here the other day working out and he’s asking Kenyon questions about a thing in the run game, what he can improve.”

“But he’s a guy that attacks every day. Brings a level of maturity coming from somewhere else and knowing how he has to improve and get better,” he continued. “But he’s working really, really hard and he’s been a great teammate. That’s one thing that really resonates.”

Transfer Tight End Markus Dixon’s Background

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Markus Dixon (84) against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before Clemson, Dixon played high school football in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he ranked as a top-50 tight end by both Rivals and 247Sports. He played tight end, receiver, defensive end and safety in high school.

Dixon’s experience at different positions, especially at the collegiate level, could help him make an impact in Eugene. He’s expected to only play tight end at Oregon. But if the Ducks find themselves in a similar experience as they did last season, where they have to move players around due to injury woes, Dixon could be a trusted player to call upon.

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