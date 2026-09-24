Four Storylines I’m Watching Most in Oregon vs. USC

The stage is set for No. 20 Oregon vs. No. 12 USC in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and two West Coast rivals will be squaring off in an early-season matchup with high stakes.

The Ducks already have one loss under their belt, and picking up a second to USC can derail Oregon's entire season. A potential appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game could still be on the table for the Ducks coach Dan Lanning and company, depending on how the conference plays out, but two losses in September would be a surprise for the preseason No. 2 team in the country.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for the Trojans, USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team are looking for the first College Football Playoff berth in program history. Oregon marks the first key Big Ten opponent on USC's schedule, and a win over the Ducks would go a long way in the Trojans' chances at the postseason.

Here are four key storylines to monitor ahead of Saturday's prime time kickoff:

Oregon Ducks' Slow Starts

The Oregon offense struggled to start quickly in the narrow win against Boise State and in the upset loss to Oklahoma State.

In the first quarter against the Cowboys, the Ducks offense gained 39 total yards with 30 coming on the ground. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore completed one of six pass attempts in the first frame, and the Ducks finished the first half with only five first downs as an offense.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting slow against the USC Trojans, with a dynamic offense led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, could be a recipe for disaster against Oregon on the road. Will the Ducks be able to weather the storm and will Moore be able to find a rhythm early?

USC Trojans Running Game

USC has built a strong ground game behind an experienced offensive line as well as running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan, with Riley Wormley stepping up in 2026 too. Miller has found his stride this season while Jordan and Wormley are currently serving in rotational roles.

Riley and the Trojans often bring a balanced attack to opposing defenses, but Oregon forced USC to be one dimensional in the Ducks' win in 2025. The Trojans finished with 52 rushing yards as a team, averaging 1.9 yards per carry.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first four games of the season, USC is averaging 175 rushing yards per game with an average of 4.7 yards per carry as a team. Will the Trojans be able to lean on their run game against the Ducks?

Oregon Ducks Defensive Line

Lanning defended the performances of the Oregon defensive line when speaking to the media during the week. Still, if the Ducks' defensive front can turn around the lack of statistical production, doing so against USC would go a long ways for Oregon.

“You know, whether it's Bear in the Boise State game, Matayo’s in the Boise State game. I think Nas has gotten close to the quarterback several times. What did show up in that game is we had batted balls multiple times, which is, to me, just as much of a measure of pass rush when you have batted balls and those lead interceptions. I think that's a way you can impact the quarterback when the ball's coming out quick," said Lanning.

Oregon Football / X

The Trojans have an experienced offensive line, and disrupting USC's run game as well as quarterback Jayden Maiava will be key for Oregon's defensive efforts. Can one of Oregon's veteran defensive linemen, Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, or A'Mauri Washington, make a statement in Los Angeles?

Which Injuries Have the Biggest Impact?

USC seems to be more banged up than Oregon heading into week 4. The Trojans have listed star freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley as doubtful, and defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, defensive back Alex Graham, and linebacker Jadyn Walker were all questionable on the team's first official injury report. Meanwhile, the Trojans lost starting center Kilian O'Connor for the season during fall camp, and wide receiver Corey Simms is out after injuring his knee against Rutgers.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Oregon, the big injuries to monitor are tight ends Jamari Johnson and Kendre Harrison. With Lanning confirming that Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan suffered a broken foot, McClellan is expected to miss multiple weeks let alone the Trojans game.

How much the injuries to USC's wide receivers impacts the performance of the Trojans' offense will be key on Saturday, and which pass catchers are available in the Oregon offense remains to be seen. On the other side of the ball, will the Trojans' defensive depth be exposed against the Ducks?

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