Oregon Ducks Make Strong Statement With USC Trojans Uniforms

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks have released their latest uniform combination for the prime time tilt with No. 12 USC on Saturday, Sept. 26. The Ducks will be turning black the clocks in a sense, wearing the iconic "stormtrooper" look with all-white uniforms against the Trojans.

The Ducks' have some success against USC while wearing all-white, and the choice to wear stormtrooper uniforms again feels like a strong statement before Oregon takes on the Trojans. USC can be expected to wear its classic cardinal jerseys with gold pants as well as the iconic red helmet.

Oct 30, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Shane Horton(23) attemps to catch Oregon Ducks running back LaMichael James (21) as he runs for a touchdown in the second half at Los Angeles Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. USC Trojans

The Ducks used Los Angeles native, defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei to help with the release of the jersey combination.

Oregon Ducks Uniform History vs. USC

In 2025, Lanning and company picked up their latest win over USC at home, wearing all black uniforms with green helmets. In his pregame speech, Lanning told his team they wore black because the game would be a "Trojan funeral," a moment revealed in Oregon's recap series, Ducks vs. Them.

Some of the more memorable Oregon uniforms in the USC series, though, have been the Ducks' all-white "stormtrooper" kits. Dating back to 2006, the Ducks wore all-white uniforms with green helmets in a road loss to the Trojans.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, forces a fumble from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2010, the Ducks wore all-white uniforms that were commonly referred to as "stormtroopers" for Oregon to "Storm LA." Led by coach Chip Kelly, the Ducks beat USC 53-32 with running back LaMichael James running for 249 yards and wide receiverJeff Maehl catching eight passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon wore "stormtrooper" jerseys again in the Coliseum in 2012. In that matchup, Oregon won 62-51 with Ducks running back Kenjon Barner carried the ball 38 times for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The year before, in 2011, USC quarterback Matt Barkley led the Trojans to an upset of then-ranked No. 3 Oregon. The Ducks wore all black.

Nov 3, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Kenjon Barner (24) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 62-51. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With white being an easy choice for the Ducks whenever playing the Trojans on the road, Oregon donned the stormtrooper look in 2016 when freshman quarterback Justin Herbert and the Ducks lost to USC in the Coliseum.

The last time Oregon won in Los Angeles was in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game after a shortened season, and the Ducks beat USC 31-24 wearing white jerseys alongside green pants and green helmets.

Oregon and USC no longer played each other every season when the Pac-10 expanded into the Pac-12 and when both teams moved to the Big Ten, but the Ducks have won eight out of the last 10 meetings with the Trojans. Dating back to 2000, however, and the matchup is a little more even with Oregon leading 11-6.

Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Preview

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday marks the first ranked opponent for both teams and the first true test of the season. Despite Oregon vs. USC being the Ducks' first Big Ten game of the year, the matchup already carries major implications. Ducks coach Dan Lanning and company picked up a loss to Oklahoma State, meaning the path to the College Football Playoff is a narrow one for Oregon.

As for USC coach Lincoln Riley and his group, the Trojans No. 5 Indiana and No. 7 Ohio State standing in their way after facing Oregon. Consequently, a win over the Ducks gives the Trojans more room for error.

It's a September game, but the implications of the matchup feel like a late-season conference game. Meanwhile, both teams are already banged up heading into week 4. USC receiver Trent Mosley is dealing with a knee injury while Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan is sidelined with a broken foot.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning revealed that he expects tight end Jamari Johnson to return against USC while Riley appeared less optimistic when updating the status of Trojans defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, who has yet to make his 2026 debut.

The quarterback matchup is one that should excite fans as USC signal caller Jayden Maiava continues to be one of the more efficient passers in the Big ten. As for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, the USC game will be an opportunity to prove himself as a top NFL Draft prospect.

Oregon vs. USC will be kicking off at 4:30 p.m. out of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the game will be broadcast on NBC.

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