Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Live Score Updates

Los Angeles — The No. 20 Oregon Ducks and No. 12 USC Trojans are set to kickoff in a game that was likely circled by many fans of both programs.

For Oregon, USC represents the Big Ten contest and the first true test of a season that began with national championship expectations. The Ducks' upset to Oklahoma State has caused Oregon to cascade down the AP Top 25 Poll, and a win over USC becomes even more crucial for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and company in order to reach the College Football Playoff.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning cheers on his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hosting the Ducks will be USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, who are in search for the first CFP appearance since the new postseason bracket was introduced in the 2014 season. For USC, beating Oregon would stamp the Trojans as one of the top teams in the Big Ten and help re-establish USC as the premier program on the West Coast. Perhaps more concretely, a win over the Ducks give Riley and company a major boost to their CFP resume.

Oregon is currently 0-1 on the road after the Oklahoma State loss, and the Trojans are coming off a closer-than-expected win over Rutgers. Both teams have questions, especially on the injuries front, which should make for an exciting matchup between two old Pac-12 rivals.

Follow along for live updates throughout the game.

Fourth Quarter

FINAL- Oregon 41, USC 27

0:04- Koi Perich seals the Ducks win with an interception in the end zone.

0:24- TIMEOUT USC as time is running out for the Trojans.

0:35- TIMEOUT USC with another 4th and 1 upcoming.

1:28- Waymond Jordan picks up a first down on a 4th and 1 with a five-yard rush.

2:03 - Oregon Ducks lead USC Trojans 41-27

2:03- TOUCHDOWN Davison rushes for two yards to extend Oregon's lead.

5:01- Dylan Raiola connects with Evan Stewart on 15-yard pass to convert 4th and 2.

5:47- Luke Wafle and USC Trojans defense stops Oregon on 3rd and 2.

7:14 - Oregon stops the USC offense on its fourth-down attempt. Ducks take over on downs near midfield.

8:22 - USC moves the ball to its own 46-yard line on a gain of 21 yards. First and 10 for USC.

8:35 - Oregon Ducks lead USC Trojans 34-27

8:35 - TOUCHDOWN Raiola finds Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore in the corner of the end zone.

9:18 - Oregon faces another long third down attempt. Ball's on the USC 29-yard line.

10:41 - Oregon's pass falls incomplete, but a roughing the passer penalty on USC gives the Ducks an automatic first down.

10:53 - False start on Oregon pushes the Ducks back before a pivotal third-down attempt.

11:50 - Oregon picks up a first down. Ball on the Ducks' 45-yard line.

12:41 - 27-27, tie game

12:41 - TOUCHDOWN Trojans as Maiava finds receiver Tanook Hines for an 11-yard touchdown.

13:25 - First and goal for USC.

14:36 - USC picks up another first down after a 22-yard gain by receiver Terrell Anderson.

Third Quarter

0:00 - USC picks up a first down to move the ball to the 38-yard line.

0:42 - Oregon's offense commits a three-and-out, and the Ducks will punt it back to USC.

1:32 - Oregon Ducks lead USC Trojans 27-20

1:32 - After the timeout, USC elects to kick the field goal instead of go for it.

1:36 - TIMEOUT Oregon before USC's fourth-down attempt.

1:58 - Oregon's defense stuffs USC's run attempt on third down.

3:58 - USC driving down the field after a reverse back to the quarterback produces a big gain.

5:52 - Oregon Ducks lead USC Trojans 27-17

5:52 - Hill Jr. scores a four-yard TOUCHDOWN.

6:07 - Dierre Hill Jr. catches the pass and gains 28 yards. First and goal for the Ducks.

7:00 - Third down conversion as Raiola finds Jamari Johnson for a gain of 34 yards. Ball on the USC 40-yard line.

8:33 - Oregon Ducks lead USC Trojans 20-17

8:33 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Maiava keeps it and rushes in for a one-yard score.

9:39 - Maiava finds wide receiver Boobie Feaster inside the five-yard line. First and goal for USC.

12:06 - USC picks up a first down. Ball at the Trojans' 42-yard line.

13:04 - 20-10 Oregon Ducks lead USC Trojans

13:04 - Hill Jr. punches it in for a TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on USC is declined.

14:20 - Dierre Hill Jr. takes a screen pass to the USC nine-yard line for a gain of 62 yards on the play.

USC kicks off. Oregon will start with the ball on the 25-yard line.

HALFTIME

Second Quarter

0:00 - USC takes a knee to end the first half.

13-10 Oregon Ducks lead USC Trojans

0:01 - Oregon Ducks field goal attempt is good.

0:04: Davison is stuffed at the one-yard line. Oregon calls timeout before the end of the first half.

0:21 TIMEOUT USC.

0:21 - Davison is brought down for a one-yard loss. Stoppage for an injured USC defender.

0:24 - TIMEOUT: Jordon Davison rushes the ball to the one-yard line, and Lanning calls Oregon's first timeout of the half.

1:02 - Raiola finds Stewart for a 17-yard first down. Ducks ball at the 27-yard line.

1:08 - A one-handed catch from Jamari Johnson is wiped out by a holding penalty on Oregon's offense. Third down and long for the Ducks instead of first down and goal.

2:00 - TWO MINUTE TIMEOUT

2:35 - Oregon goes for it on fourth down near midfield, and Jordon Davison picks up the first down. Ducks ball at USC's 41-yard line.

5:32 - Tie Game, 10-10

5:36 - Maiava's pass on third down falls incomplete. Trojans to attempt a field goal from the 21-yard line.

7:30 - Trojans pick up another first down with the ball on the 25-yard line.

8:52 - USC running back King Miller rushes to the Oregon 38-yard line for a Trojans first down.

9:04 - 10-7 Oregon Ducks lead USC Trojans

9:04 - TOUCHDOWN Oregon. Raiola finds Stewart for a three-yard touchdown.

Moore exited the field in the back of an ambulance.

Bad scene.



A fight breaks out in L.A. after a late, scary hit on QB Dante Moore - who is shaking on the ground as the medical team rushes out to the field.



The penalty is on USC’s Desman Stephens. https://t.co/tELzRi0PlF pic.twitter.com/H09riESs7a — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 27, 2026

10:05 - Moore takes a hit while sliding, and the sidelines clear. The cart is out to take Moore off of the field. The officials call targeting on USC linebacker Desman Stephens, and the penalty was confirmed.

11:01 - Moore finds tight end Jamari Johnson for a 37-yard completion. Ducks have the ball at the 24-yard line.

11:45 - Moore finds receiver Evan Stewart for a first down at the 36-yard line.

12:53 - Touchback. Oregon offense takes over on the 25-yard line.

12:53 - 7-3 USC Trojans Lead Oregon Ducks

12:53 - TOUCHDOWN USC. Maiava finds receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt down the seam for a 31-yard touchdown.

13:30 - USC picks up a first down, but a hands to face penalty on the Ducks defense gives the Trojans 15 free yards.

14:08 - USC's defense forces a three-and-out. Oregon punts it back to USC, and the Trojans will take over on the USC 42-yard line.

First Quarter

0:00 - Ducks face second down and nine at the end of the first quarter.

0:33 - Maiava's pass falls incomplete, defended by cornerback Ify Obidegwu. Trojans punt the ball to Oregon, who will take over at its own seven-yard line.

0:38 - USC faces third down with 13 yards to go

1:54 - Trojans pick up a first down near midfield after a 12-yard pass to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

3:30 - USC starts its second drive from its own 20-yard line.

3:34 - 3-0 Oregon Ducks lead USC Trojans

3:38 - Dante Moore's pass on third down falls incomplete. Ducks to attempt a field goal.

4:40 - Another holding call, this time on Oregon tight end Andrew Olesh, backs up the Ducks 10 yards.

5:15 - Roughing the passer penalty gives Oregon's offense a first and goal from the seven-yard line.

5:50 - Holding penalty on the Ducks moves Oregon out of the red zone. First down and 20 yards to go.

Jamari Johnson has HOPS! 🤯



📺: Big Ten Saturday Night: Oregon at USC on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/HZ6fBo7x1M — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 27, 2026

6:35 - Oregon picks up two first downs to USC's 14-yard line. Ducks are in the red zone.

8:46 - Running back Jordon Davison runs for 45 yards on the Ducks' first offensive play of the game. Oregon ball at USC's 35-yard line.

9:05 - Oregon's offense takes over at the 20-yard line.

The kick is NO GOOD! The Trojans first drive ends in no points.



📺: Big Ten Saturday Night: Oregon at USC on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/RpPR8eQOa8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 26, 2026

9:45 - Defensive lineman Bear Alexander sacks Maiava on third down to force a field goal attempt by the Trojans. The kick is no good, wide right.

10:45 - USC picks up a first down on an 18-yard completion to receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. USC is in the red zone.

11:30 - Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is sacked by linebacker Jerry Mixon and defensive linemaan Matayo Uiagalelei on second down.

12:38 - USC goes for it on forth down and picks up the first with a gain of two yards. USC ball on Oregon's 30-yard line.

13:30 - USC picks up a first down, and then the Ducks defense stops the run to force third down and eight yards togo.

Oregon's kickoff goes out of bounds. First and 10 for USC at the 35-yard line.

USC wins the toss and chooses to receive the ball. Trojans offense will be up first.

Pregame Preview

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have won eight of the last 10 matchups between Oregon and USC, but the Trojans also entered 2026 with high expectations thanks to the return of quarterback Jayden Maiava and a dynamic incoming recruiting class.

USC freshmen like receiver Trent Mosley, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Luke Wafle, and tight end Mark Bowman have all impressed in the early part of the season, but Mosley is expected to be sidelined against Oregon. Dixon-Wyatt leads USC with 258 receiving yards through four games, but Mosley is not close behind with 255 of his own despite missing week 4 against Rutgers.

Still, the Trojans have firepower on offense thanks to Maiava, running back King Miller, receiver Tanook Hines, Bowman, Dixon-Wyatt, and more. On the other side of the ball, transfer defenisve lineman Alex VanSumeren has made an early impact for USC alongside Wafle.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' leading tackler is transfer linebacker Deven Bryant while safety Christian Pierce brings a physical presence in the USC secondary. Pierce and cornerback Prophet Brown both picked up interceptions in the win over Rutgers, and the Trojans will be on the hunt for some game-changing turnovers against the Ducks.

Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson was expected to turn things around for the USC defense, but the Trojans have surrendered an average of 22.75 points per game against San Jose State, Fresno State, Louisiana, and Rutgers.

Will Oregon's offense struggle to score points against USC, and how will the Ducks' defense fare against an experienced quarterback and offensive line?

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